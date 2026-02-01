Bangladesh launches their own T20 tournament after getting snubbed out from T20 WC 2026; Know details

In a swift strategic response to being replaced by Scotland in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially launched a new domestic competition: the ODOMMO Bangladesh T20 Cup 2026. The tournament title, which translates to "indomitable" in Bangla, is designed to keep the nation's premier white-ball talent active during the global tournament window from February 5 to February 9.

Tournament Structure and Leadership

The competition features a three:team format designed to showcase the country's best talent. The teams and their respective captains are:

Dhumketu XI: Led by national T20I captain Litton Kumar Das.

Durbar XI: Captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Duronto XI: Under the leadership of Akbar Ali.

The coaching staff includes several prominent figures in Bangladesh cricket. Mohammad Salahuddin takes the helm as head coach for Dhumketu XI with Mohammad Ashraful as assistant. Durbar XI will be coached by Mizanur Rahman Babul and Tushar Imran, while Duronto XI will be managed by Hannan Sarkar and Rajil Saleh.

Financial Incentives and Competitiveness

The BCB has dismissed any notion that this is merely a symbolic event, emphasizing the substantial financial stakes involved. The board has allocated a total of Tk 2.5 crore (approximately Rs 1.87 crore) for prize money and player fees to ensure the matches remain highly competitive.

"We will be giving match fees along with other things. We are expecting to announce a good amount of prize money and all these efforts are taken to make sure that the tournament is competitive," a BCB official stated via Cricbuzz. The board further reiterated this in an official statement: "Three teams will feature in this exciting competition with prize money and fees worth Taka 2.5 Crore."

Innovative Rules and Match Schedule

To add a modern strategic edge, the BCB is introducing the Impact Player rule for the competition. The schedule is tightly packed into a five:day window:

Group Stage: February 5, 6, and 7.

Final Match: February 9.

Each matchday is set to be an entertainment spectacle, beginning with a cultural program at 4:00 PM local time followed by the cricket action at 6:00 PM. Preparations began on Sunday, February 1, with a mandatory fitness camp at the Sher:e:Bangla National Stadium.

Ticket Pricing for Fans

To encourage high attendance, the board has released an affordable ticket structure:

Eastern Gallery: BDT 100

Northern and Southern Galleries: BDT 200

Club House: BDT 500

Grand Stand: BDT 1,000

While the decision to boycott the World Cup in India reportedly caused friction among some senior players: including captain Litton Das: the BCB is moving forward with this domestic alternative to ensure the domestic cricket ecosystem remains robust during the international hiatus.