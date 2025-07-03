Bangladesh Lose 7 Wickets For Just 5 Runs In Stunning Collapse As Sri Lanka Seal 77-Run Win In 1st ODI

SL vs BAN: Sri Lanka kicked off the ODI series with a strong win, defeating Bangladesh by 77 runs in the first match held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, July 2. After electing to bat, the hosts posted a competitive total of 244 in 49.2 overs, largely due to a superb century from Charith Asalanka.

The left-hander scored a patient yet effective 106 off 123 balls, including six boundaries and four sixes. He brought stability after an early top-order wobble that saw Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, and Kamindu Mendis dismissed cheaply. Asalanka stitched a vital 60-run stand with Kusal Mendis (45), before useful cameos from Janith Liyanage (29), Milan Rathnayake (22), and Wanindu Hasaranga (22) boosted the score.

Taskin Ahmed led Bangladesh’s bowling with 4/47 in 10 overs, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib chipped in with 3 wickets.

Bangladesh’s Stunning Collapse: 100/1 to 105/8

In response, Bangladesh began well. Despite losing Parvez Hossain Emon early for 13, Tanzid Hasan Tamim (62 off 61 balls) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (23) appeared to have things under control, adding 71 for the second wicket. But once Shanto was run out, the innings fell apart shockingly.

Bangladesh lost seven wickets for just five runs in a span of 27 balls, crumbling from 100/1 to 105/8 in a chaotic passage of play. The middle order, including Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, and Towhid Hridoy, failed to offer any resistance.

Hasaranga, Mendis Spin A Web

Sri Lanka's spinners exploited the collapse perfectly. Wanindu Hasaranga delivered a spellbinding performance, finishing with figures of 4/10 in 7.5 overs, including two maidens. Kamindu Mendis supported him well with 3/19 in five overs, as the Tigers found no answers to the spin threat.

Jaker Ali Anik’s 50 off 58 balls was the lone silver lining for Bangladesh, but his effort merely postponed the inevitable. Hasaranga trapped him lbw to close the innings at 167 in 35.5 overs.

With this victory, Sri Lanka take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Bangladesh will aim to bounce back in the second ODI, scheduled for Saturday, July 5. The Tigers will need to address their batting woes quickly if they hope to level the series.