Bangladesh Name Squad For 2025 Champions Trophy, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das Miss Out; Check Details Here

Bangladesh have announced their 15-member squad for the 2025 Men's Champions Trophy. Nazmul Hossain Shanto has been named as the captain as Bangladesh will be aiming to go all the way to silverware, having made the semi-final in the previous edition in 2017.

A major name missing from the lineup is former skipper and veteran all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib has been suspended from bowling in competitions under the jurisdiction of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) based on the outcome of an independent re-assessment conducted at Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Science in Chennai, India last month.

The 37-year-old was eligible to play solely as a batter but Bangladesh have opted not to include him in the squad. The omission from the 15-member Champions Trophy squad could also mark the end of his ODI career.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have also left out seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das after his recent modest outings. Das could not make a fifty in his last 13 ODI innings. His last 50-plus score was against India at Pune in October 2023.

The squad will also be missing out on the services of Tamim Iqbal, who recently called time on his international career and was among the leading run-getters in the previous edition of the tournament.

Among the senior names, wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Mahmudullah have cemented their place.

A major highlight has been the maiden ODI call-up of Parvez Hossai Emon, who has seven T20I outings under his belt. Fast bowler Nahid Rana, who made his debut in the format in the recent series against the West Indies, has also been entrusted.

Bangladesh who will open their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against India in Dubai on February 20.

Bangladesh's Champions Trophy Squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana

Group Stage Fixtures of Bangladesh:

20 February - Bangladesh vs India, Dubai

24 February - Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi

27 February - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi