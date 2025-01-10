Bangladesh Opener Tamim Iqbal Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket. Notably, this is the second time Tamim has called time on his career, having previously retired in July 2023, only to reverse the decision within 24 hours after intervention from Bangladesh's then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the 35-year-old Tamim recently met with the national selection panel, which is preparing the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, and had been awaiting his decision.

"I have been away from international cricket for quite some time, and the gap will not close. My chapter in international cricket is over. I have been reflecting on this for some time, and with the Champions Trophy ahead, I don't want discussions about me to disrupt the team's focus.

I stepped away from the national contract a long time ago for this reason, although the media sometimes suggested otherwise," Tamim wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

"For someone who hasn't been in a BCB contract for a year, there's no point in such discussions. Every cricketer has the right to decide their future, and I've taken my time to make this decision. Now, I feel the moment has arrived.

"Captain Nazmul Hossain sincerely requested me to return, and I also spoke with the selection panel. I am grateful they believe I am still capable, but I followed my heart," he added.

The left-handed batsman wrote about his fans and son as well.

"It was shocking for me to step away before the 2023 World Cup, not for cricketing reasons. Still, wherever I went, fans expressed their wish to see me in the national team again. I deeply considered their love and support," said Tamim.

"My son didn't tell me directly, but he told his mother that he wants to see me in the national jersey. I'm sorry to disappoint the fans and told my son, 'When you grow older, you will understand your dad's decision,'" he concluded.

The 35-year-old amassed 5134 runs across 70 Tests, in addition to 8357 runs in 243 outings in ODIs and 1758 runs across 78 T20Is. Tamim's last international outing came against New Zealand in September, 2023 and was out of contention ever since.