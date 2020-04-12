Bangladesh pacer Mohammad Sharif bids adieu to all forms of cricket

Bangladesh fast bowler Mohammad Sharif, who played his last international match for the country in 2007, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

By bidding adieu to the game, the 34-year-old has also put an end to his 20-year-long illustrious domestic career.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and confirmed the news about Sharif's retirement.

Sharing a picture of Sharif, the ICC informed that the Bangladesh pacer appeared in 19 international matches between 2001 to 2007.

"Former Bangladesh seam bowler Mohammad Sharif has retired from all forms of the game.He played 19 international matches between 2001-2007. He finishes with 589 wickets in competitive cricket," the world's cricket governing body tweeted.

Sharif made his debut for Bangladesh in 2001 during an ODI series against Zimbabwe. He then went on to represent the country in eight more 50-over matches, bagging a total of 10 wickets in the format.

The right-arm bowler received his maiden Test cap in the same year against the same opponents. Sharif appeared in a total of 10 matches for Bangladesh in the longest format of the game and claimed 14 wickets in it.

Besides this, Sharif finishes his cricketing career with 393 wickets in 132 first-class matches, 185 wickets in 119 List A matches and 11 wickets in 22 T20 games.