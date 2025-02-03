Bangladesh Premier League Faces Another Controversy: Bus Driver Seizes Players' Kit Bags Over Unpaid Dues

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has once again been thrown into controversy, this time over unpaid dues to players and support staff, leading to an unprecedented situation where a bus driver seized players' kit bags. The event highlights not just a financial crisis within the league but also the deepening troubles facing the tournament's integrity.

A New Low for the BPL: Players Stranded, Kit Bags Locked

After a tumultuous period of match-fixing allegations, the BPL is grappling with a fresh scandal, one that involves players, coaches, and even support staff left without their rightful earnings. According to reports from Cricbuzz, the foreign players and staff of the Durbar Rajshahi franchise are among the latest victims of these payment delays, with many waiting for their dues despite repeated promises from team management.

The situation reached an all-time low when Mohammad Babul, the bus driver responsible for transporting the team, took matters into his own hands. Frustrated by the lack of payment, Babul locked the team’s kit bags—belongings of both local and international players—inside the bus and refused to return them until his own dues were cleared.

“It’s a matter of regret and shame,” Babul said in an interview. “If they had paid us, we would have given back the kit bags. But until now, I have not opened my mouth. We can leave if they clear our payment.” His actions were a stark illustration of just how dire the financial situation has become in the BPL, and a direct message to the team’s owners to honor their obligations.

Players Left in Limbo as Payment Delays Continue

The controversy has left several high-profile foreign players stranded at their hotel in Dhaka, unable to leave due to the outstanding payments. Cricketers like Mohammad Haris (Pakistan), Aftab Alam (Afghanistan), Mark Deyal (West Indies), Ryan Burl (Zimbabwe), and Miguel Cummins (West Indies) have not received their full remuneration, some having received only a fraction of what they are owed.

Promises from Durbar Rajshahi’s owner, Shafiq Rahman, to settle the outstanding payments have gone unfulfilled. Despite assurances that the foreign players’ return tickets had been arranged, they remain stuck, facing uncertainty and frustration.

“The team management has failed to respond to our attempts to contact them regarding the payment,” one of the foreign players, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed. “We just want to get our dues and leave.”

Local Players Join the Boycott

The situation has taken a toll on both local and foreign players, with many opting to boycott practice sessions and even group-stage matches. Several local players, having not been paid either, left the hotel without settling their dues. The issue of unpaid salaries has overshadowed the final stages of the BPL, where the focus should have been on the thrilling action on the field.

Despite the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) promising to intervene and the National Sports Council (NSC) forming a fact-finding committee, the issue remains unresolved. With players threatening to leave without payment, the credibility of the BPL is at risk.

Rajshahi’s Disastrous Season Overshadowed by Off-Field Chaos

On the field, Durbar Rajshahi had a disappointing campaign, finishing fifth in the league, securing only six victories out of twelve matches. Their final game against Sylhet Strikers on January 27 marked the end of a forgettable season, which will now be remembered not for their performances but for the off-field chaos surrounding the team.

The ongoing payment crisis, paired with the dramatic bus driver incident, adds to the growing list of controversies that have plagued the Bangladesh Premier League this season. What should have been a showcase of the country's top cricketing talent has instead become a cautionary tale of mismanagement and neglect.