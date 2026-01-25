Bangladesh’s decision to refuse travel to India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, and its subsequent replacement by Scotland, is the latest high-profile example of teams pulling out of or refusing parts of ICC events. Historically these choices have been driven by security fears, political pressure, visa problems or government guidance. Below are five notable cases; explain the reasons given at the time and highlight the patterns they reveal for global cricket governance.

1) 2026 - Bangladesh withdraws from the T20 World Cup (replaced by Scotland)

What happened: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), backed by government advice, refused to send the team to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup; the ICC subsequently replaced Bangladesh with Scotland.

Why: The BCB cited player/official safety and asked to relocate Bangladesh’s matches; the ICC rejected the venue-shift request and, after deadlines passed, brought in Scotland. The episode involved diplomatic and political tensions and prompted ICC warnings of potential sanctions.

2) 1996 ODI World Cup - Australia & West Indies refuse to play scheduled Sri Lanka fixtures

What happened: During the 1996 World Cup (hosted by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka), Australia and the West Indies refused to play some scheduled matches in Colombo.

Why: Security concerns were paramount: Sri Lanka had recently been rocked by LTTE bombings and unrest, and visiting boards expressed apprehension about sending teams to certain venues. Organisers provided extra security, but several teams still opted to avoid the Sri Lanka leg on safety grounds.

3) 2003 Cricket World Cup - England (and New Zealand’s scheduling dispute) and Zimbabwe controversy

What happened: The 2003 World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya, produced several venue refusals and disputes. England declined to play a scheduled match in Harare (Zimbabwe) amid political concerns, and New Zealand unsuccessfully sought a venue change for a match against Kenya.

Why: Political instability in Zimbabwe under Robert Mugabe, and safety/government advisory pressures, influenced England’s stance and caused the ECB to forfeit a match (points were awarded to the home side). New Zealand’s request to move a Kenya fixture was rejected by the ICC, and points decisions followed. These actions were entangled with government guidance and human-rights concerns at the time.

4) 2009 / 2008 - Zimbabwe withdraws from the 2009 World Twenty20 (decision taken in 2008)

What happened: Zimbabwe withdrew from the World Twenty20 that was to be held in England in 2009 (decision reported in mid-2008).

Why: The UK government’s likely refusal to grant visas to Zimbabwean players, a response to political concerns about the Mugabe regime, made participation impractical. Zimbabwe Cricket chose to withdraw “in the larger interests of the game.” The episode illustrates how visa and diplomatic barriers can force sporting withdrawals.

5) 2016 Under-19 World Cup - Australia withdraws from U-19 event in Bangladesh

What happened: Cricket Australia pulled its Under-19 side out of the 2016 U-19 World Cup scheduled in Bangladesh.

Why: CA cited safety and security concerns for players, pointing to earlier incidents and an environment they considered unacceptable for touring teams at the time. The ICC later managed the vacancy and tournament logistics. This is an example of a full withdrawal motivated by perceived security risk.

(Honourable mention) 2025 Champions Trophy - India declines to travel to Pakistan (hybrid/neutral solutions adopted)

What happened: Ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, India made clear it was unwilling to send its senior team to Pakistan; the ICC arranged neutral/alternate hosting arrangements for India’s fixtures (e.g., Dubai/Sri Lanka) to ensure their participation.

Why: The decision was political/safety-influenced, reflecting bilateral tensions and government advice. The Champions Trophy dispute showed the ICC relying on hybrid/neutral solutions to keep tournaments viable while managing member state sensitivities.