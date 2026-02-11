Bangladesh government makes shocking U-turn in T20 WC 2026 Saga says, 'No question of regret...'

In a significant rhetorical shift, Bangladesh's sports advisor, Asif Nazrul, has altered his narrative regarding the nation's withdrawal from the T20 World Cup 2026. While previously characterizing the boycott as a government mandate, Nazrul now asserts that the decision was a collective choice made by the players and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to uphold national honor.

The New Narrative: A Sacrifice for Dignity

Following the International Cricket Council's (ICC) refusal to move Bangladesh's matches out of India, the nation opted to skip the biennial event. Speaking to reporters on February 10, Nazrul expressed a sense of pride rather than regret.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“There is no question of regret. This decision was taken by the BCB and the players, as they made sacrifices for the safety of the country’s cricket, the safety of the people, and to protect national dignity,” Nazrul stated.

This marks a stark contrast to his comments on January 22, when he explicitly noted that participation was "entirely a government decision" and that meetings were held primarily to "explain to the players why the government took this decision."

The Catalyst: The Mustafizur and IPL Dispute

The diplomatic tension was initially sparked by a rift between the BCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The friction reached a boiling point when the BCCI reportedly instructed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release star pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 roster. In retaliation, the Bangladesh government requested the suspension of IPL telecasts within the country, further deepening the divide that eventually led to the World Cup standoff.

A "Brilliant Achievement" in Lahore

Despite the boycott, Bangladesh appears to have escaped the severe penalties usually associated with such a withdrawal. Following a high-level meeting at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium involving the ICC and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it was confirmed that the BCB would face no formal sanctions. Furthermore, Bangladesh has reportedly been promised hosting rights for a future ICC tournament in the next cycle.

Nazrul lauded this outcome as a major victory for the board’s diplomacy. “The ICC has said there will be no sanctions and that Bangladesh will be considered for hosting an international tournament. This is a brilliant achievement. I salute the Bangladesh Cricket Board,” he added.

Current Status

While Bangladesh remains absent from the ongoing tournament, replaced by Scotland in Group C, the sports advisor's "U-turn" suggests a move toward rebranding the boycott as a heroic stand rather than a forced political maneuver. By aligning the players with the decision, the government aims to mitigate any public backlash from cricket fans disappointed by the team's absence on the world stage.