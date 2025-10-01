Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Mahmud has made a strong statement regarding the future of Shakib Al Hasan in international cricket, declaring that Shakib will never play for Bangladesh again. This decision came soon after Shakib posted a birthday greeting to the former Bangladesh Prime Minister on social media, sparking a public exchange between the advisor and the celebrated all-rounder.

Social Media Exchange and Advisor’s Stance

The situation escalated on social platforms, with Asif Mahmud commenting, “All of you have abused me a lot for not rehabilitating one person. But I was right. End of the discussion.” In response, Shakib posted, “So someone has finally accepted that it's because of him that I can never put on the Bangladesh jersey again, because of whom I can't play for Bangladesh again. Maybe I will return to my motherland one day. Love you, Bangladesh.” The verbal back-and-forth continued, leading Asif to openly declare in a televised interview that he would never allow Shakib to represent the national side in future assignments and advised the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) not to pick him for any upcoming squads.

ALSO READ - Rajeev Shukla Slams Mohsin Naqvi At ACC Meeting Over Asia Cup Trophy Presentation Politics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Political Allegations and Final Directive

Asif’s remarks were direct: “We cannot let him carry the Bangladesh flag. It won't be possible for me to allow him to wear the Bangladesh jersey. Maybe I haven't told the BCB before, but now my clear direction for the BCB would be that Shakib Al Hasan can never again play for Bangladesh.” Asif also suggested that Shakib was involved in the Awami League’s political activities, referencing Shakib’s involvement in the recent general election and asserting, “The number of times he has asked to enter the country, to play for Bangladesh, he had said that the Awami League had given him the [2024 general election] nomination forcibly. He claimed that he was not involved in politics. He wanted to become an MP to work for the people of his area [Magura]. The truth, however, is that he is intricately involved in Awami League's politics”.

Shakib’s Career Achievements

Despite the controversy, Shakib Al Hasan’s legacy in Bangladesh cricket remains impressive. Since his debut in 2006, he played 71 Tests, 247 ODIs, and 129 T20Is, amassing more than 14,000 runs and over 700 wickets across formats. His contributions as a captain and player have elevated Bangladesh’s status on the global cricket stage, consistently helping them compete against top teams worldwide