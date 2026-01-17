Advertisement
Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Row: What Has Happened So Far After Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Exit From KKR; Check Full Timeline

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman's abrupt release from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad has triggered protests, broadcast bans, and international cricket board interventions.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2026, 06:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Row: What Has Happened So Far After Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Exit From KKR; Check Full Timeline Pic credit: BCCI/IANS/BCB

The cricketing world is currently witnessing a massive diplomatic and sporting dispute between India and Bangladesh, centered around star pacer Mustafizur Rahman. What began as a high-profile IPL acquisition has snowballed into a full-blown controversy threatening Bangladesh's participation in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Rahman's abrupt release from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad has triggered protests, broadcast bans, and international cricket board interventions.

Here's a comprehensive breakdown of timeline and events that have transpired since Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from the KKR:

The Spark: Mustafizur's IPL Signing And Forced Exit from KKR

In December 2025, during the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Mustafizur Rahman became the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history when KKR secured him for Rs 9.20 crore. However, on January 3, 2026, the BCCI abruptly instructed KKR to release the Bangladesh pacer from his IPL contract.

The Reason: While the BCCI cited "recent developments," the move followed intense political pressure and public protests in India. These protests were fueled by reports of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

The Reaction: KKR complied, leaving Mustafizur as the only Bangladeshi player in the IPL at the time to be excluded without a cricketing or injury-related reason.

Bangladesh’s Immediate Retaliation

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the interim government viewed the move as "discriminatory and insulting."

In a swift response, on January 5, 2026, the Bangladesh government banned the broadcast of IPL 2026 matches in the country. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting described the decision as being "in public interest," noting that no clear reason was provided for Rahman's exclusion and that it had caused widespread distress among Bangladeshi citizens.  

This ban effectively silenced IPL coverage for millions of fans in Bangladesh, escalating the row from a player contract issue to a national broadcasting standoff.

The T20 World Cup Boycott Threat and ICC Involvement

The row has now reached the International Cricket Council (ICC). Bangladesh is scheduled to play four World Cup matches in India (three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai) starting in February 2026.

Demand for Relocation: The BCB formally requested the ICC to move all of Bangladesh’s matches out of India to Sri Lanka (the tournament's co-host).

The Argument: Bangladesh’s Sports Adviser, Asif Nazrul, argued that if the Indian board could not ensure the safety and inclusion of a single player (Mustafizur) in a franchise league, they could not guarantee the safety of the entire national team.

The ICC’s Stance: The ICC recently shared a security assessment classifying the risk in India as "low to moderate" and has, so far, insisted that the original schedule remains binding. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Avinash Kumar

Senior Sub-Editor

