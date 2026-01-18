BCB Makes 'This' Key Request To ICC Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has submitted a revolutionary proposal to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that could fundamentally alter the structure of the 2026 T20 World Cup. In an effort to bypass traveling to India for the tournament, the BCB has officially urged the global governing body to relocate them to a different group to minimize logistical hurdles.

Security Concerns and Relocation Demands

The BCB disclosed these developments through a press release on Saturday, following a high level meeting with an ICC delegation in Bangladesh. The board has requested that their matches be shifted to Sri Lanka, citing severe safety concerns for their players, fans, and media personnel.

"During the discussions, the BCB reiterated its formal request to the ICC to relocate Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka. The Board also shared the Bangladesh Government’s views and concerns on the safety and security of the team, Bangladeshi fans, media and other stakeholders," the BCB stated in the official press release.

The board further noted that the talks explored "the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group as a means of facilitating the matter with minimal logistical adjustments." The BCB described the meeting as being conducted in a "constructive, cordial and professional manner."

The Roots of the Conflict

The tension between the two nations escalated significantly following the Mustafizur Rahman controversy. The BCCI recently terminated the fast bowler’s Indian Premier League (IPL) contract following intense protests from right wing groups in India. In response, Bangladesh formally notified the ICC of potential security risks to their athletes on Indian soil.

Diplomatic relations are currently at a historic low. While India has repeatedly raised concerns regarding crimes against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, the Bangladeshi government has remained defiant. The sports minister of Bangladesh has issued several inflammatory warnings, suggesting that the nation will retaliate against the BCCI for its actions.

ICC Stance and Potential Implications

To date, the ICC has reportedly not validated Bangladesh’s claims of a legitimate security threat in India and has yet to issue an official verdict. The proposal to swap groups is seen as a radical attempt to solve the impasse, as it would require the ICC to redo the tournament draw and potentially displace another nation.

Bangladesh is currently scheduled to play three of their four league matches in Kolkata. If the ICC rejects the group change or the relocation to Sri Lanka, the tournament faces a potential boycott or a major security crisis. For now, all eyes remain on the ICC headquarters for a final ruling on whether politics will force a redraw of the world’s premier T20 event.