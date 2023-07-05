Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview

Afghanistan will look to clinch their maiden ODI series victory in Bangladesh as they are set to face their Asian rivals today in the opening encounter. In their last two ODI series on Bangladesh soil, Afghanistan had to suffer 2-1 defeats on both occasions. The first ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan is scheduled to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. In the ODI series, Bangladesh will be led by Tamim Iqbal, who did not take part in his side’s resounding Test victory against Afghanistan earlier this year in June. Tamim could not play in that game due to a back injury. Afghanistan have got their star performer Rashid Khan back in the squad for the ODIs. Rashid had not featured in last month’s Test against Bangladesh.

In ODIs, Bangladesh and Afghanistan had last faced each other in February 2022 and the latter had emerged victorious in that contest by seven wickets. Overall, in their last five ODI meetings, Afghanistan could secure a win only on one occasion. The upcoming ODI series is expected to help both sides in preparing for the ODI World Cup, which will be played in India. Afghanistan and Bangladesh will kick off their World Cup campaign with a game against each other, scheduled to take place in Dharamsala on October 7.

Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan First ODI: Details

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh

Date and Time: July 5, 1:30 pm

Live streaming and TV details: The match will not be televised live in India. Viewers can enjoy the live streaming of the game on Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan First ODI: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Najibullah Zadran, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan First ODI: Probable 11

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq