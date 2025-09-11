Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong China, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: How To Watch Group B Clash Online And On TV

Bangladesh kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a Group B clash against Hong Kong China, taking place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is scheduled for Thursday evening and marks an important start for Litton Das and his side, who come into the tournament riding high on recent form. Having secured consecutive T20I series victories against the Netherlands and Pakistan, along with a solid series win over Sri Lanka earlier this year, Bangladesh are considered strong contenders in this fixture.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong China had a disappointing start to their Asia Cup 2025 journey. They suffered a heavy defeat against Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan on Tuesday, managing only 94 runs for the loss of nine wickets while chasing a target of 189. Despite this rough start, the team has shown potential in the past, notably defeating Bangladesh in the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Babar Hayat was the standout performer for Hong Kong China in their opener, holding firm against Afghanistan's disciplined bowling attack. However, the side will need a more collective effort to challenge a confident Bangladeshi lineup.

Match Details:

When is the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Asia Cup 2025 Group B match?

The match will be held on Thursday, September 11. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, and the match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Where is the match being played?

The game will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the match?

Live television coverage will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can viewers stream the match online?

Live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. The match will also be accessible on the OTTplay app.

Team Squads:

Bangladesh:

Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Hong Kong China:

Yasim Murtaza (captain), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan