Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3008619https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/bangladesh-vs-icc-deadline-denied-t20-world-cup-2026-uncertainty-grows-3008619.html
NewsCricketBangladesh vs ICC: Deadline Denied, T20 World Cup 2026 Uncertainty Grows
T20 WORLD CUP 2026

Bangladesh vs ICC: Deadline Denied, T20 World Cup 2026 Uncertainty Grows

BCB denies reports of a January 21 ICC deadline and reiterates demand to move T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 11:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bangladesh has denied any ICC ultimatum and insists no January 21 deadline was ever communicated.
  • All BCB proposals, including a group swap to play in Sri Lanka, have been rejected by the ICC.
  • The dispute highlights growing political and administrative friction ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bangladesh vs ICC: Deadline Denied, T20 World Cup 2026 Uncertainty GrowsBangladesh Cricket Board officials address the media amid an escalating standoff with the ICC over venues for the T20 World Cup 2026. Photo Credit – X

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has firmly rejected reports claiming the International Cricket Council set a January 21 deadline for Bangladesh to confirm participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup in India. The BCB says no such ultimatum was communicated and has reiterated its long-standing demand that its matches be moved out of India due to security and political concerns.

The clarification comes amid growing speculation that Bangladesh could be replaced in the tournament if it refuses to travel. BCB officials insist the situation is being misrepresented and that discussions with the ICC remain ongoing.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Axar Patel: How The India All-Rounder Found Love With A Nutritionist - In Pics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BCB: No deadline, no ultimatum

Speaking after a recent meeting with an ICC representative in Dhaka, BCB media committee chairman Amjad Hossain said the board clearly conveyed its reluctance to play at the designated venues but was never given a timeline to decide.

According to Hossain, the ICC official who visited on January 17 listened to Bangladesh’s concerns and assured the board that the matter would be conveyed to the global body. No deadline was mentioned, nor was any threat of exclusion discussed.

BCB sources maintain that reports suggesting a January 21 cutoff are speculative and not based on any formal ICC communication.

Why Bangladesh does not want to travel to India

Bangladesh are scheduled to play their group-stage matches in Kolkata and Mumbai. The BCB has cited a combination of security concerns, diplomatic strain, and what it calls national sentiment as reasons for seeking a neutral venue.

Senior figures within Bangladesh cricket believe that committing to the current schedule could set a precedent that affects future tours and tournaments. Former captain Tamim Iqbal has publicly warned that decisions taken now could shape Bangladesh cricket for the next decade.

Notably, the ICC’s internal risk assessment reportedly does not flag any direct security threat in India. This has made the global body reluctant to alter an already finalised schedule.

Rejected proposals and logistical roadblocks

Over the past few weeks, Bangladesh has floated multiple compromise solutions:

  • Shifting its matches to Sri Lanka, the tournament’s co-host
  • Reassigning Bangladesh to a different group that plays entirely in Sri Lanka
  • A group swap with Ireland to minimise logistical disruption

The ICC has so far rejected all options. Any group reshuffle would impact broadcasters, ticket sales, travel plans, and other participating teams. Cricket Ireland has also confirmed receiving assurances that its fixtures will remain unchanged.

From the ICC’s perspective, reopening the schedule could trigger a domino effect with commercial partners just months before the tournament.

Background: How the standoff escalated

Tensions escalated after Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was excluded from the 2026 IPL, a decision taken by the BCCI citing unspecified “developments.” The move was viewed in Bangladesh as part of a broader breakdown in cricketing ties.

Since then, correspondence between the BCB and the ICC has intensified, with neither side willing to back down. While reports have suggested the ICC is exploring replacement scenarios based on rankings, no official statement has confirmed this.

For now, Bangladesh’s position remains unchanged. The board is waiting for a formal response from the ICC and insists it is open to dialogue but not at the cost of what it sees as player safety and national dignity.

With the T20 World Cup schedule already locked in and commercial stakes high, the coming days could prove decisive. Whether the ICC bends, Bangladesh compromises, or the standoff hardens further will shape one of the most politically sensitive chapters in recent World Cup history.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Kharade

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indore crorepati beggar
Meet Indore’s Crorepati Beggar: Man Who Lends To Jewellers While Still Begging
USA Tariff
New Delhi’s Power Play: UN's Decline In Trump's Global Shakeup
Donald Trump
Explained | Can Europe’s Trade Bazooka Stop Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats?
India-UAE agreement
India-UAE Defence Pact Signed In Al Nahyan's Swift Delhi Visit
‪Farooq Abdullah‬
‘Kashmiri Pandits Will Never Return Permanently To Valley’: Farooq Abdullah
AAP
Only AAP Can Defeat BJP In Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal
Indian Army
What The Army’s Swadeshi Firefighting Bot Is and Why It Matters
Bhagwant Mann
Congress, Akali Dal And BJP Have Looted Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Technology
Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launched In India With Dual AMOLED Displays: Check Price
Artemis II mission 2026
Next Stop, Moon: Heroes Circling Lunar Wonders!