Bangladesh vs Netherlands 3rd T20I Live: BAN vs NED Streaming, Probable Playing 11, Match Timings, IPL Players to Watch

Bangladesh enter the third and final T20I of the series against the Netherlands with momentum firmly on their side. Having secured dominant victories in the first two matches—by 8 wickets and 9 wickets respectively—the Tigers are eyeing a clean sweep in Sylhet. A whitewash would provide the perfect confidence boost ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, while also showcasing their depth in the shortest format.

For the Netherlands, this fixture is all about pride. The Dutch have struggled to find rhythm with both bat and ball, failing to challenge Bangladesh on home soil. A win in the final game would not only restore confidence but also mark their first-ever T20I win in Bangladesh, making this clash more than just a dead rubber.

What Does the Form Guide Say?

Bangladesh’s recent T20I record highlights their consistency. Their last five results read: W W L W W, showing how they’ve adapted well in pressure situations.

On the other hand, the Netherlands’ form guide—L L W W L—reveals their struggles with consistency. Despite flashes of individual brilliance, they’ve often failed to click as a unit. This match presents them a final opportunity to regroup before their upcoming fixtures in the international calendar.

Who Are the Probable Playing XIs for BAN vs NED 3rd T20I?

Bangladesh Probable XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Netherlands Probable XI: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Sikander Zulfiqar, Kyle Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram.

Both teams are expected to retain their core combinations, though Bangladesh might experiment slightly with their bowling attack, given the series is already sealed.

Which IPL Players Should Fans Keep an Eye On?

One of the biggest attractions for global fans is the presence of IPL stars in international action. Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh’s left-arm pace wizard, who represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL, remains the player to watch. His variations, particularly the off-cutters and yorkers, have troubled batters throughout the series. With Sylhet’s conditions favoring bowlers under lights, Mustafizur will once again play a crucial role.

Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands 3rd T20I Live Streaming?

For fans eager to catch every ball of this high-stakes contest, the BAN vs NED live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, there will be no television broadcast in India, making digital streaming the primary option for cricket enthusiasts.

This focus on live streaming coverage highlights how platforms like FanCode are becoming the go-to destination for cricket fans, ensuring uninterrupted access to global matches beyond marquee tournaments.

What Are the Match Timings in IST and Local Time?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands 3rd T20I is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. For fans in Bangladesh, the match starts at 6:00 PM local time at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Given Sylhet’s history of supporting chasing sides, the toss could play a decisive role in determining the flow of the match. Captains winning the toss are expected to opt for bowling first.

What Does the Head-to-Head Record Indicate?

Bangladesh have a dominant head-to-head record against the Netherlands in T20Is. Out of 7 matches played, the Tigers have won 6, while the Dutch have managed just 1 victory. The last encounter on September 1, 2025, also went Bangladesh’s way, reinforcing their supremacy in this rivalry.

Why Is This Match Important Ahead of Asia Cup 2025?

While the series is already decided, this fixture is more than a formality for Bangladesh. A win would complete a 3-0 sweep, giving them the psychological edge and form heading into the high-pressure Asia Cup 2025. For the Netherlands, avoiding a whitewash would be a morale-boosting result, proving they can compete against higher-ranked opponents in challenging conditions.