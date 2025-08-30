Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch BAN vs NED 1st T20I in India
Bangladesh vs Netherlands 1st T20I live streaming: Get full details on when, where, and how to watch BAN vs NED 2025 T20I series in India, along with match time, squads, and schedule.
- Bangladesh vs Netherlands 1st T20I live streaming available exclusively on the FanCode app and website in India.
- BAN vs NED T20I series begins August 30 in Sylhet, with matches starting at 5:30 PM IST.
- Fans can check full BAN vs NED schedule, predicted XIs, and squads ahead of Asia Cup 2025 preparations.
Bangladesh begin their preparations for the Asia Cup 2025 with a three-match T20I series against the Netherlands, starting Saturday, August 30, in Sylhet. While the series carries huge importance for the hosts as a warm-up for the continental event, it is equally vital for the Dutch, who are building towards the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.
For Indian fans, the key question remains: Where and how can you watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands live streaming? Let’s break down all the details.
When is Bangladesh vs Netherlands 1st T20I scheduled?
The BAN vs NED 1st T20I will be played on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time), giving Indian fans a convenient evening viewing window.
Where to watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands live in India?
Unfortunately, no television network in India holds the broadcast rights for the Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20I series 2025. However, cricket fans can still catch the action live via digital streaming.
Live Streaming Platform: FanCode app and website
Telecast in India: Not available on TV
Subscription: Paid pass required to watch matches
This makes FanCode the only destination for BAN vs NED live streaming in India.
Why is this series important for Bangladesh and Netherlands?
For Bangladesh, led by Litton Das, the series acts as their final rehearsal before the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Key players like Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Shoriful Islam will look to sharpen their form.
For the Netherlands, captained by Scott Edwards, the tour is historic as it marks their first-ever bilateral series in Bangladesh. Missing experienced all-rounders Bas de Leede and Roelof van der Merwe, the Dutch will rely on talents such as Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, and Paul van Meekeren to make an impact.
What is the head-to-head record between Bangladesh and Netherlands in T20Is?
The rivalry has been one-sided so far. Bangladesh and Netherlands have faced each other five times in T20 internationals, with Bangladesh winning four of those games. The Dutch managed their only victory back in 2012.
Matches Played: 5
Bangladesh Wins: 4
Netherlands Wins: 1
Who are the predicted playing XIs for BAN vs NED 1st T20I?
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Noah Croes, Cedric de Lange, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Sikander Zulfiqar
What is the full schedule of the Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20I series 2025?
1st T20I: Saturday, August 30 – Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, 5:30 PM IST
2nd T20I: Monday, September 1 – Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, 5:30 PM IST
3rd T20I: Wednesday, September 3 – Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, 5:30 PM IST
