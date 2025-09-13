Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score & Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Match 5

Bangladesh will lock horns with Sri Lanka in a high-voltage clash in the Asia Cup 2025, Match 5, scheduled at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Following their morale-boosting seven-wicket win against Hong Kong in the tournament opener, Litton Das-led Bangladesh will be eager to continue their winning momentum. For Charith Asalanka’s Sri Lanka, this will be their first outing of the campaign, and they will be determined to begin strongly. A win for Bangladesh will almost confirm their place in the Super 4s, while Sri Lanka, previous finalists, will also look to register an early breakthrough before taking on Hong Kong and Afghanistan in their remaining group matches.

Match Details and Streaming Information

When will the toss for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Match 5 take place?

The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where and when will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Match 5 take place?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September 13, 2025, starting at 8:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Match 5 live streaming in India?

Live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as FanCode.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Match 5 be telecast on TV in India?

The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Bangladesh’s Recent Form

Bangladesh carried confidence from their recent bilateral series wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka, both by 2-1 margins. Captain Litton Das led from the front against Hong Kong, scoring an assured half-century off 33 balls. Together with Towhid Hridoy, who remained unbeaten on 35, Litton made sure Bangladesh chased down 144 comfortably after some early hiccups. “Very important to win the first game,” Litton said after the victory. “Last couple of series, we have played good cricket, but in the Asia Cup, a little bit of pressure comes automatically.”

Sri Lanka’s Recent Form

On the other side, Sri Lanka warmed up for the Asia Cup with a 2-1 T20I series win over Zimbabwe in Harare. Kamil Mishara proved to be the star performer with an unbeaten 73 that guided his side to a successful chase in the series decider. “It is a privilege to win a game for my country, I just feel very good,” Mishara admitted. “There was pressure, of course, but the coaching staff just told me to play my normal game.” Sri Lanka, however, have had mixed fortunes coming into this tournament, having earlier lost T20I series against both New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Asia Cup Records

Bangladesh, despite making three finals, are still searching for their maiden Asia Cup title, having finished runners-up in 2012, 2016 and 2018. By contrast, Sri Lanka are one of the most successful teams in the competition, having clinched the trophy six times. Their last triumph came in 2022 when they defeated Pakistan in the final by 23 runs.

Predicted XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernand