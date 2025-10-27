Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch BAN vs WI Match Online

The excitement is back in Chattogram as Bangladesh gear up to host the West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series on Monday, October 27. After a hard-fought ODI series that saw the hosts clinch a 2-1 victory, both sides now shift focus to the shortest format — one that has given fans countless memories, fierce rivalries, and nail-biting finishes over the years.

This opening clash promises to set the tone for the series, and with both teams eager to redeem their recent T20 performances, the stage is set for a thrilling contest under the floodlights.

Where is the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I being played?

The much-anticipated BAN vs WI 1st T20I will take place at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. Known for its balanced surface, the venue offers something for both batters and bowlers — early movement with the new ball and assistance for spinners later in the innings.

With the home crowd expected to turn out in large numbers, Bangladesh will look to capitalize on familiar conditions, while West Indies aim to silence the stands with their trademark power-hitting.

When does the BAN vs WI 1st T20 start?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST, with the toss at 5:00 PM IST. The evening timing ensures optimal conditions for cricket under lights — where dew, spin, and pressure often play defining roles in the outcome of a T20 contest.

How can fans watch Bangladesh vs West Indies live in India?

Cricket enthusiasts can catch every ball of this encounter via FanCode, the exclusive digital streaming partner for the series. The BAN vs WI 1st T20I live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Fans can purchase match passes or a tour pass to access the entire series in high definition. With FanCode’s multi-camera coverage, real-time stats, and commentary, the streaming experience ensures fans don’t miss a moment of the action.

(Tip: Make sure to tune in early for pre-match build-up, expert analysis, and the toss coverage to get complete context before the first ball is bowled.)

Can West Indies bounce back after the ODI setback?

West Indies, once the pioneers of T20 dominance, have found themselves struggling to maintain consistency in recent times. Their shocking 2-1 T20I series defeat against Nepal sent ripples through the cricketing fraternity, raising questions about the team’s direction and mindset.

Led by Rovman Powell, the Caribbean side boasts explosive talents such as Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, and Jason Holder, alongside spin expertise from Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie. However, translating individual brilliance into collective success has been their biggest challenge.

A win in Chattogram could reignite their confidence and momentum ahead of the upcoming T20 season.

Can Bangladesh continue their home dominance?

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have found rhythm in T20 cricket after their clean sweep over Afghanistan (3-0) in their last outing. Under the leadership of Litton Das, the Tigers are balancing experience and youthful flair — with Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, and Taskin Ahmed all playing key roles in the squad’s recent success.

Having already beaten the West Indies in the ODI series, Bangladesh enter this contest high on confidence. Their bowlers — especially Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam — will once again look to exploit home conditions with early breakthroughs.

Why this T20 series matters for both teams?

For both Bangladesh and the West Indies, this series serves as crucial preparation ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. With rankings, team combinations, and player form all at stake, every performance counts.

A strong showing here could not only boost morale but also help in identifying the ideal playing XI for future global events. Moreover, both teams are looking to rebuild their T20 identities — one with tactical discipline, the other with fearless aggression.

BAN vs WI 1st T20I – Key Details at a Glance

Match: Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Venue: Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram

Time: 5:30 PM IST (Toss at 5:00 PM IST)

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website (India)