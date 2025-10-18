Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Streaming: Check TV And Online Details For Indian Viewers

Cricket fans are in for an exciting week as Bangladesh host the West Indies in a three-match ODI series starting October 18, 2025, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The series promises thrilling action between two teams looking to build momentum ahead of upcoming ICC events.

Series Overview

The Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI series will feature three games, on October 18, 21, and 23; all to be played in Dhaka. Both teams are expected to test their bench strength, with several emerging players set to showcase their talent under subcontinental conditions.

While Bangladesh will rely on the experience of Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, and Taskin Ahmed, the West Indies will look to their explosive batting lineup led by Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran to dominate the limited-overs format.

Live Streaming Details for Fans in India

For Indian viewers, the Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI series will be streamed live exclusively on FanCode. Fans can watch all the matches live through the FanCode app or website with a tour pass or match pass subscription.

Unlike previous bilateral series, this ODI series will not have a television broadcast in India, meaning online streaming is the only way to catch the action live.

Streaming Platform: FanCode

Website: www.fancode.com

App Availability: Android & iOS

Language: English Commentary

Match Timings (in IST)

1st ODI: October 18, 2025 - 12:30 PM IST

2nd ODI: October 21, 2025 - 12:30 PM IST

3rd ODI: October 23, 2025 - 12:30 PM IST

Broadcast in Other Countries

Bangladesh: T Sports and Nagorik TV

Caribbean Islands: Flow Sports

UK: TNT Sports (via subscription)

USA & Canada: ESPN+

What to Expect

Both teams come into the series with renewed confidence. Bangladesh aim to continue their impressive home record, while West Indies will look to build on their recent white-ball improvements. With several new players in both camps, this ODI series is also an ideal platform to assess prospects ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup and 2027 ODI World Cup preparations.