BANGLADESH

Bangladesh Women's Tour Of India In December Postponed Due To THIS Reason

India's upcoming home series against Bangladesh, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is in December as part of the ICC Future Tour Programme, has been postponed indefinitely.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 11:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bangladesh Women's Tour Of India In December Postponed Due To THIS ReasonPic credit: IANS

Bangladesh's women's tour of India, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, scheduled to be played in December, has been postponed indefinitely.

A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) spokesperson confirmed the development to ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday, saying that the board has received a letter from the BCCI, informing them that the white-ball series will be rescheduled for a later date.

No specific reason has been given for the postponement but it is believed that the prevailing political tensions between India and Bangladesh played a major role.

ALSO READ: India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against South Africa: Shubman Gill, Axar Patel OUT; Devdutt Padikkal IN

The series, part of the ICC's Future Tours Programme, was intended to be India's final set of matches before the 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). It also served as the only series between their successful ODI World Cup campaign and the WPL.

The matches were planned to take place in Kolkata and Cuttack, with the ODIs marking the start of the new phase in the Women's ODI Championship for both teams.

Earlier this year, the Indian men's team’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh, which was originally scheduled for August 2025, was postponed to September 2026.

"This decision has been reached following discussions between the two boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams. The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series,"  the BCCI had said in a statement at the time.

"Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course," it added. 

