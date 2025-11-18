Bangladesh's women's tour of India, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, scheduled to be played in December, has been postponed indefinitely.

A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) spokesperson confirmed the development to ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday, saying that the board has received a letter from the BCCI, informing them that the white-ball series will be rescheduled for a later date.

No specific reason has been given for the postponement but it is believed that the prevailing political tensions between India and Bangladesh played a major role.



The series, part of the ICC's Future Tours Programme, was intended to be India's final set of matches before the 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). It also served as the only series between their successful ODI World Cup campaign and the WPL.

The matches were planned to take place in Kolkata and Cuttack, with the ODIs marking the start of the new phase in the Women's ODI Championship for both teams.

Earlier this year, the Indian men's team’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh, which was originally scheduled for August 2025, was postponed to September 2026.

"This decision has been reached following discussions between the two boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams. The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series," the BCCI had said in a statement at the time.

"Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course," it added.