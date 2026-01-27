Bangladeshi journalists denied accreditation for T20 World Cup 2026 due to...

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly rejected media accreditation applications from numerous Bangladeshi journalists for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7.

The decision from the global cricket body effectively bars media representatives from Bangladesh from reporting on matches in India and Sri Lanka.



The cause of conflict between ICC and BCB

The development came after Bangladesh refused to participate under the tournament’s published schedule, which would have required them to play their league-stage games in India.

Bangladesh had sought to move their group-stage fixtures from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns in the wake of fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman being released from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. But the ICC rejected Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s demand after independent security assessments found no credible threat.

The ICC gave Bangladesh a final 24-hour deadline to confirm participation under the existing schedule. When no confirmation came, and after the BCB did not comply with the board's decision, the ICC on Saturday, January 24, officially replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament.

Accreditation revoked

As per reports in Bangladeshi media outlets, around 130 and 150 journalists applied for accreditation, but all were reportedly rejected.

"As far as I know, all Bangladeshi journalists were rejected. Around 130 to 150 journalists applied this year, but none received accreditation," the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media committee chairman Amzad Hossain Amzad told The Daily Star.

According to a Daily Star report, several journalists claimed that a number of Bangladeshi photojournalists initially received approval emails on January 20 and 21, only to have their accreditations revoked later.

Outrage in the media fraternity

The Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA) has expressed strong condemnation, noting that journalists from non-participating or associate nations have historically always been allowed to cover global events.

Senior journalist Arifur Rahman Babu, who is also the president of the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA) and has covered 1996 ICC World Cup, co-hosted by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, said that it would consult with the Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) and the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Community (BSJC) to determine their next steps.