'Banker bowler' Jasprit Bumrah comes to India's rescue under pressure: Fielding coach Sridhar

Indian fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar on Wednesday said that as Bangladesh were trying to chase down India's total at Edgbaston, the atmosphere in the Indian dressing room was tense before skipper Virat Kohli handed over the ball to Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah bowled superbly in his last spell and claimed three wickets to help India win the match by 28 runs. With this win, India booked a place in the semi-finals on the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

Batting first, India set a target of 315 runs for Bangladesh and for most of their innings the Tigers tried their best to match the required run-rate and when Sabbir Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin added 66 off nine overs it appeared that the game was heading towards a thrilling finish. But Bumrah changed the course of the game as he clean bowled Sabbir, Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman to put India in total control.

“Bumrah is a banker bowler so when he bowls, the dressing room is always very calm,” fielding coach Sridhar told ICC.

“Because we know he executes and the batsmen will have to do something very special to get runs against him. We are very calm and we know he is going to deliver. When he fell [while fielding earlier in the innings] we kept our fingers crossed but it was not his knee or his shoulder so it was not serious. He came up towards the physio and then the physio came to us and said he was alright so we all breathed a huge sigh of relief. He came back, the champion that he is," he added.

India is set to play their semi-finals at Edgbaston only but before the do-or-die encounter, the Men In Blue will clash with Sri Lanka in their final group game at Headingley on Saturday.

Sridhar hinted that Bumrah may be rested for the match against Sri Lanka. “We will take a call after a couple of days. We have a travel day on Wednesday and then we will see how his body goes,” added Sridhar.

“It is always hard to play two games in three days, especially against two very good teams. We will take a look and then see how it goes. A break at this stage is a very good thing in my opinion because the players are able to take their time. We get time to reflect. At this stage, we have played eight games and won six while one has been a washout, so I think breaks are good at this stage," Sridhar added.