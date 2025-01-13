Barcelona Thrash Real Madrid 5-2 To Claim Spanish Super Cup In Style

Barcelona delivered a scintillating performance to claim a 5-2 victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. The match, held in Saudi Arabia, marked Barcelona's record-extending 15th Spanish Super Cup triumph and their first trophy under new manager Hansi Flick.

Despite a bright start from Real Madrid, who took an early lead through Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona staged a dominant comeback. Goals from Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha (twice), and Alejandro Balde sealed a resounding win for the Catalans. Real Madrid managed a late consolation goal via Rodrygo Goes, but the European champions were left ruing their defensive lapses and inability to capitalize on Barcelona being reduced to 10 men.

Mbappe’s Early Brilliance

Real Madrid struck first in the fifth minute when Kylian Mbappe, benefiting from Vinicius Jr.'s interception, surged forward and coolly chipped Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. The goal was a statement of intent from Mbappe, determined to overcome his frustration from offside calls during their previous La Liga encounter.

Yamal Sparks Barcelona’s Response

Barcelona’s 17-year-old sensation, Lamine Yamal, leveled the score with a dazzling solo effort. Cutting in from the right, Yamal unleashed a precise shot into the near post, drawing comparisons to Lionel Messi’s iconic finishes.

Moments later, Barcelona took the lead when Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty following Eduardo Camavinga’s reckless foul on Gavi.

Raphinha and Balde Extend Lead

Raphinha made it 3-1 with a towering header off Jules Kounde's cross. The Brazilian winger played a pivotal role in Barcelona’s fourth goal as well, combining with Yamal to set up Alejandro Balde, who calmly slotted the ball past Thibaut Courtois just before halftime.

Second-Half Action and Szczesny’s Red Card

Raphinha added a fifth goal early in the second half, showcasing his skill with a dribble and clinical finish after being set up by Marc Casado. However, Barcelona’s momentum was briefly halted when Szczesny received a red card for bringing down Mbappe outside the penalty area after a VAR review.

Rodrygo converted the ensuing free-kick to give Real Madrid a glimmer of hope. Despite being a man down, Barcelona’s defense, led by Jules Kounde, held firm. Kounde’s last-minute block on Jude Bellingham's shot and Inaki Pena’s crucial save against Mbappe preserved Barcelona’s commanding lead.

Managers Reflect

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick praised his team’s effort, saying, “Today is a good day because we beat one of the best teams in the world. Winning a title against Real Madrid is unbelievable.”

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti lamented his team’s defensive struggles. “We defended badly, and that cost us the game. We’re sad, like all our fans, but we have to move forward,” he remarked.

Historic Win for Barcelona

With this victory, Barcelona not only secured their 15th Spanish Super Cup title but also reaffirmed their dominance in the Clasico rivalry this season. The win serves as a significant milestone for Hansi Flick and his squad as they look to build on this momentum in domestic and European competitions.