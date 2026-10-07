Former India captain Virat Kohli’s team has categorically dismissed viral allegations suggesting he was paid Rs 5 crore to visit renowned spiritual guru Premanand Govind Sharan Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan, labelling the claims as completely unfounded and devoid of facts.
The controversy erupted following statements made by Dinesh Sharma, popularly known as Falahari Maharaj and president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas.
Sharma alleged that Rs 5 crore had been spent to arrange Kohli’s initial visit to the ashram. The claims quickly gained traction across social media platforms, drawing sharp reactions.
Responding to the allegations, an official statement issued by Kohli’s spokesperson stated:
"We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect. Mr. Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji," Kohli's spokesperson said in an official statement.
The statement also urged media outlets and digital commentators to verify claims before circulating unvetted rumors:
"We strongly refute these claims and urge the media to exercise due diligence, verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements, and report responsibly," it added.
Notably, Kohli, alongside his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, has made multiple trips to Vrindavan over recent years to seek blessings at the Radha Keli Kunj Ashram.
Videos from their interactions with Premanand Maharaj - often showing the couple sitting among devotees and listening attentively to spiritual discourses - have frequently gone viral on social media.
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