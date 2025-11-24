'Bat Or Collapse': Anil Kumble’s Clear Message For India As South Africa Takes Control In Day 1 Of Guwahati Test

Former India captain Anil Kumble believes the hosts must bat through the next two days if they hope to save the second Test in Guwahati. South Africa posted a commanding first-innings total of 489, powered by Senuran Muthusamy’s maiden Test century (109) and a brilliant 93 from Marco Jansen. In response, India reached 9/0 at stumps on Day 2, still trailing by 480 runs.

Kumble emphasised the importance of patience and discipline on a surface that he expects to slowly deteriorate.

“I expect a bit more wear and tear tomorrow, and the spinners will certainly come into the game. But it will still be a good wicket to bat on, runs won’t be difficult,” Kumble told JioStar after play on Sunday. “For India, this is a must-win Test. They’ve endured six tough sessions already, and the focus now must be on how they can bat through the next two days. If they control Day 3 and Day 4, they can start thinking about the second innings.”

Kumble also highlighted Yashasvi Jaiswal’s role heading into Day 3, noting that the young opener must first weather the early challenge.

“Yashasvi will have a role to play, but not necessarily straight away. He needs 30 to 45 minutes to adjust and survive Jansen’s first spell. If he does that, we’ll see the dominant Jaiswal everyone knows. He’ll definitely back himself against the spinners.”

Earlier on Day 2, India’s bowlers made early inroads but struggled to break the momentum once Muthusamy and Jansen settled. Kuldeep Yadav finished with four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took two each. Jansen’s innings included seven sixes, equalling the record for the most hit by a lower-order batter in India.

South Africa’s 489 is now the highest first-innings total made in India by a team that eventually went on to lose a Test, a sign of how firmly the visitors have taken control of the match and the series.

India’s reply started cautiously, with KL Rahul and Jaiswal seeing out a testing spell from Jansen and Wiaan Mulder before fading light forced an early close for the second day in a row.

Reflecting on the turning point, Kumble credited Jansen’s counterattack for shifting the match.

“Marco Jansen completely changed the game. He trusts his batting; he’s carrying more than four bats. He handled spin brilliantly and was comfortable against the short ball. His partnership with Muthusamy didn’t just take South Africa past 400; it pushed them close to 500.”

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn also weighed in, noting India’s lack of tactical variety.

“They stuck with Plan A for too long and didn’t switch to Plan B or C. On a flat wicket like this, you need different ideas,” Steyn said. “Their defensive fields allowed South Africa to settle far too easily.”

With a rare away series win in India now within reach, South Africa holds a commanding position, while India prepares for two days of hard resilience to stay alive.