'Bat se thak-thak awaaz aa raha hai': Sharma backs Virat Kohli to win Orange Cap IPL 2026 breaking his own 973 runs record

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vice-captain Jitesh Sharma has expressed strong confidence that Virat Kohli will clinch the Orange Cap for the third time in IPL 2026 and even surpass his own record for the most runs in a single season.

“Bas bat se thak-thak awaaz aa raha hai”: Sharma on Kohli’s form

Speaking in an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Sharma was full of praise for Kohli’s current rhythm, both in the nets and in international cricket.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Virat Kohli, no doubt. I feel that he can break the record this year (973 runs in a season). The way he has been performing for India of late, the way he's batting. (Bas bat se thak-thak awaaz aa raha hai) I can just hear the sound of the bat. He seems in proper touch,” Sharma said.

Kohli’s historic 2016 IPL season remains benchmark

Kohli continues to hold the record for the most runs in a single IPL season. During the 2016 edition, he amassed a staggering 973 runs in 16 matches at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03. His tally included four centuries and seven fifties, the highest by any batter in a single season.

Despite Kohli’s heroics, RCB finished as runners-up that year after losing the final to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shubman Gill closest to breaking the record

The nearest any batter has come to Kohli’s record is Shubman Gill, who scored 890 runs in 17 matches for Gujarat Titans during the 2023 season.

Kohli’s recent form adds to the hype

Kohli has been in exceptional touch in recent months. After returning from Australia with two ducks, he bounced back emphatically, registering four centuries and four fifties in his last nine innings, including two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

Strong IPL 2025 campaign for RCB star

In IPL 2025, Kohli was the leading run-scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, accumulating 657 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71, including eight half-centuries.

He ended the season as the third-highest run-getter overall, behind Sai Sudharsan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Impressive record against Sunrisers Hyderabad

RCB will open their IPL 2026 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Kohli boasts a strong record against SRH, having scored 805 runs in 24 innings at an average of 36.59 and a strike rate of 141.97, including one century and five fifties. Among batters, only Sanju Samson has scored more runs against the Hyderabad franchise, with 867 runs.

Kohli eyes another landmark season

With momentum on his side and strong backing from teammates like Jitesh Sharma, Kohli heads into IPL 2026 as one of the biggest talking points. The veteran batter appears poised to chase yet another historic milestone in what promises to be a thrilling season.