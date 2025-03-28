Battle Of Legends: MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli, A Statistical Breakdown Ahead Of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are two big names of the IPL who have led their respective franchises to numerous heights over the years. In their head-to-head battles, CSK leads against RCB in 33 matches played, where CSK have won 21 matches while RCB have secured 11 wins and one match ended without a result.

Individual Stats

Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer in IPL history with 8063 runs in 253 matches played with an average of 38.95 and a strike rate of 132.15. Throughout his IPL career, Kohli has demonstrated remarkable batting prowess, recording eight centuries and 56 half-centuries, with a personal best score of 113 runs. His exceptional form during the 2016 season, where he scored 973 runs, remains one of the most outstanding individual performances in the league's history.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni is the most successful captain of IPL, who led his franchise in 10 finals, in which the team secured 5 trophies. He has scored 5243 runs in 264 matches played with an average of 39.12 and a strike rate of 137.46. His highest individual score in the tournament stands at 84 runs.

Stats Against Each Other’s Team

Individually, Virat Kohli has been the highest run-scorer in CSK vs RCB encounters, amassing 1,053 runs in 32 matches at an average of 37.60 and a strike rate of 126.25, with his highest score being 90. Kohli's aggression and consistency have made him RCB’s backbone in this fixture.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni, the ultimate finisher, has been CSK’s top performer against RCB, scoring 765 runs in 32 matches at an average of 29.58 and an explosive strike rate of 146.83, with his highest score being 84. His ability to turn games around in the death overs has often left RCB heartbroken.

With fresh leadership on both sides and new strategies in play, the CSK vs RCB showdown in IPL 2025 promises to be another thrilling encounter. While CSK will look to continue their dominance, RCB will be eager to rewrite history and stake their claim for the coveted IPL trophy. It will be interesting to see the role of both generational players against each other’s team.