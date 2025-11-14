'Bauna Bhi Hai': Jasprit Bumrah’s ‘Dwarf’ Remark At Temba Bavuma Goes Viral During India vs South Africa Test

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah found himself in the spotlight at Eden Gardens not just for his impressive bowling but also for a controversial on-field remark. During Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa, a clip of Bumrah’s comment towards South African captain Temba Bavuma went viral after being caught on the stump mic. Bumrah began the morning in fine form, claiming the wickets of both South African openers. Ryan Rickelton was bowled with a superb delivery, while Aiden Markram was caught behind by Rishabh Pant in the 13th over. With every ball, Bumrah looked menacing and in complete control.

However, the incident that grabbed widespread attention happened on the final ball of that over. Bumrah hit Bavuma on the pads and appealed loudly for LBW, but the umpire turned it down. During the discussion about taking DRS with his teammates, the stump mic recorded Bumrah saying, “Bauna bhi hai b*****,” which many interpreted as a taunt aimed at Bavuma’s height.

JB - "bauna hai yeh"

RP- "bauna hai but laga yahape"

JB - "bauna hai yeh "

Broo #indvssa

Pant In The Scene

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was also heard repeating the remark during the conversation. The video spread rapidly across social media, sparking heated reactions from fans. Bavuma, who recently led South Africa to the World Test Championship title, had returned to the team after missing the Pakistan series due to injury. The first session of the opening Test between India and South Africa was action-packed. After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, South Africa reached 105/3 in 27 overs on Day 1 at Eden Gardens. The visitors began strongly, but India fought back efficiently, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa’s openers, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton, started positively, adding 50 runs in just 9.2 overs while attacking any loose deliveries. Rickelton, the more aggressive of the two, scored 23 off 22 balls before succumbing to a brilliant delivery from Bumrah. Markram steadied his innings, reaching 31 off 48 balls, but he too fell to Bumrah a few overs later.

The early momentum swung sharply in India’s favor. Captain Temba Bavuma struggled to get going and managed only 3 runs from 11 balls before edging Kuldeep Yadav to Dhruv Jurel at slip. Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi then took charge, attempting to rebuild the innings with a measured partnership following the early wickets.