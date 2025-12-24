Bavuma Admits 'Grovel' Remark Missed The Mark Despite South Africa’s Landmark Test Series Win

Fresh off South Africa’s emphatic 2-0 Test series whitewash of India, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has addressed the controversy surrounding head coach Shukri Conrad and his use of the word “grovel” during the series. South Africa’s victory marked a watershed moment in their Test history. The newly crowned ICC World Test Championship holders secured their first Test series win in India since the 1999/00 season, handing the hosts a 2-0 defeat. It was also India’s second home whitewash in just two years, following their 0-3 loss to New Zealand.

Context Behind the ‘Grovel’ Comment

The controversy stemmed from Conrad’s remarks during the Guwahati Test, where South Africa delayed their declaration despite being in a dominant position. Explaining the tactic, Conrad said the intention was to make India “really grovel” and “completely bat them out of the game.” South Africa backed up the rhetoric with a ruthless on-field display, inflicting India’s heaviest-ever Test defeat by 408 runs.

However, the choice of wording sparked criticism across the cricketing world. The term “grovel” carries historical baggage, having been infamously used by England captain Tony Greig during the 1976 series against the West Indies, a remark widely viewed as racially insensitive.

Bavuma’s Measured Response

Writing in his column for ESPNcricinfo, Bavuma revealed that the comment initially left an “unsavoury taste,” but also reflected the fierce competitiveness of the series. “I was under pressure from the media to clarify the comments,” Bavuma wrote. “The first time I heard about it, it did have that unsavoury taste, but it also reminded me how tough and competitive the Test series was and what it meant to certain individuals within our group.”

Bavuma added that Conrad was right to later acknowledge the misstep. “In hindsight, he said he could have chosen a better word, and I agree with him,” the skipper noted.

Apology and Moving On

Following South Africa’s ODI series against India, Conrad publicly apologised, stressing there was no malicious intent behind the remark. He explained that his only aim was to convey how his team wanted India to spend extended time in the field and feel sustained pressure. “It was never my intention to cause any malice,” Conrad said, admitting that the word choice allowed for multiple interpretations and ultimately detracted from what should have been celebrated as a special Test series triumph.

The comment also drew criticism from respected figures such as Sunil Gavaskar and Dale Steyn, particularly given the traditionally warm cricketing ties between India and South Africa, further strengthened through collaborations like the SA20 league.