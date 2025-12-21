Bazball: Born in Pakistan, Tested in India, Buried in Australia As Pat Cummins & Co Retain the Ashes In 11 Days With A 3-0 Win At Adelaide

England arrived in Australia carrying the Bazball banner and a belief that Ben Stokes’ fearless philosophy could finally conquer the toughest cricketing frontier. Eleven days later, that belief lay dismantled at Adelaide Oval. Australia, relentless and ruthless, crushed England’s hopes with an 82-run victory in the third Test, sealing an unassailable 3–0 lead in the Ashes 2025–26 and retaining the urn with two matches still to play.

England captain Ben Stokes’ dream of winning the Ashes on Australian soil once again ended in heartbreak. The Bazball-clad visitors began the series with confidence, but by the end of the Adelaide Test, the approach that promised revolution was visibly abandoned. Despite moments of resistance, England could not withstand Australia’s sustained pressure and were bowled out for 352 while chasing a daunting target of 435. Although England recorded their highest fourth-innings total in an Ashes Test at Adelaide since 1925, it fell well short of what was required. Australia wrapped up the third Test by 82 runs, completing the job inside 11 days of cricket and ensuring the Ashes remained firmly in Australian hands.

Promising first session for England

Resuming Day 5 at 207/6, England found renewed hope through Will Jacks and Jamie Smith, who mounted a spirited stand in the opening session. Smith played with intent, striking the ball cleanly and briefly lifting the mood in the English camp. Rain interrupted play midway through the 74th over, but Smith resumed aggressively after the break.

With the second new ball taken, Smith brought up his half-century off 80 deliveries. However, Mitchell Starc produced the breakthrough Australia desperately needed. Attempting an ambitious slog, Smith mistimed his shot and was dismissed for a well-made 60 off 83 balls, an innings that included seven fours and two sixes. At the time of his departure, England were 285/7.

Jacks, Carse revive hopes, Starc strikes again

Will Jacks and Brydon Carse then attempted to steady the innings, pushing England beyond the 300-run mark. By the end of the first session, England stood at 309/7. With Nathan Lyon sidelined due to injury, Travis Head was introduced into the attack but failed to break the partnership initially.

Carse survived a testing spell, while Jacks remained resolute in defence. Sensing an opportunity, Starc switched ends and bowled from around the wicket. The move paid immediate dividends as Jacks was tempted into driving away from his body. Marnus Labuschagne completed a stunning one-handed catch, diving to his left. Jacks walked back after a patient 47 from 137 balls, leaving England’s hopes hanging by a thread.

Australia close it out clinically

The target ultimately proved too steep for England’s lower order. Jofra Archer threw his bat at a wide delivery and perished to Starc, while Scott Boland dismissed Josh Tongue to bring the match to a close at the Adelaide Oval. Australia’s bowlers showed discipline and composure, never allowing England’s tailenders to mount a serious challenge.

Carey and Head lay the foundation

Earlier in the match, Australia had shown resilience after early setbacks. Bowled out for 371 in the first innings, they were rescued by Alex Carey’s magnificent third Test century, alongside half-centuries from Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Starc. Carey’s innings earned him the ‘Player of the match’ award and proved decisive in shaping the contest.

England responded with 286 in their first innings, aided by fifties from captain Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. However, it was Travis Head who swung the match decisively in Australia’s favour in the third innings. His commanding 170, backed by Carey’s 72, propelled Australia to 349 and set England an imposing target of 435.

With that, Bazball’s bold promise met Australia’s brutal reality. Pat Cummins and his men not only outplayed England but also exposed the limits of their attacking philosophy in unforgiving conditions. The Ashes are retained, the urn stays home, and England are left to reflect on a campaign that began with conviction but ended in surrender.