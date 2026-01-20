The biggest rivalry in Big Bash history reaches another high-stakes peak today as the Perth Scorchers host the Sydney Sixers in the BBL 2025-26 Qualifier. With a direct ticket to Sunday's Grand Final on the line, all eyes are on Perth Stadium, where the league's two most decorated franchises—sharing eight titles between them—clash once again. For the Sixers, the narrative centers on whether global superstar Babar Azam can silence critics of his strike rate and deliver a match-winning performance when it matters most.

How to watch Scorchers vs Sixers live in India?

Indian fans can catch the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Qualifier live on the JioHotstar app and website. The match is also being broadcast across the Star Sports Network starting at 2:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time) today, January 20, 2026.

Will Babar Azam finally break his BBL slump?

While the Sixers have surged into the finals winning five of their last six games, Babar Azam's form remains a talking point. The Pakistani maestro has managed 202 runs at an average of 25.26 this season, but his strike rate of 104.12 is among the lowest in the tournament for established batters. Recent tension has also surfaced; in a recent match against Sydney Thunder, captain Steve Smith reportedly turned down a single to keep strike during the Power Surge, leaving Babar visibly frustrated. For the Sixers to upend the Scorchers at their "Furnace," Babar needs to find the boundary-clearing rhythm that once made him the world's top-ranked T20 batter.

Can the Scorchers maintain their Perth dominance?

The Perth Scorchers finished the regular season as ladder-leaders, losing only three matches all summer. Their success is built on a balanced core:

Finn Allen: The explosive opener has been the Scorchers' spearhead with 381 runs.

Cooper Connolly: While struggling for runs lately, Connolly has been a revelation with the ball, taking 13 wickets at an economy of 6.67.

Home Ground Advantage: The Scorchers boast a superior 6-3 record against the Sixers in BBL finals and have historically used the pace and bounce of Perth Stadium to dismantle visiting lineups.

Who holds the tactical edge in the Qualifier?

The Sixers will be without the services of Sam Curran, who has departed for England duty. This places immense pressure on Mitchell Starc and Ben Dwarshuis to stifle a Scorchers batting order that features Mitchell Marsh and Aaron Hardie. Historically, the Scorchers lead the head-to-head 18-12, but the Sixers’ "Ashes stars"—Smith and Starc—are in peak form, with Smith coming off match-winning fifties.

Probable Playing XIs:

Perth Scorchers: Finn Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Cooper Connolly, Jhye Richardson, David Payne, Mahli Beardman, Luke Holt.

Sydney Sixers: Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Ben Manenti, Daniel Hughes.