BCB imposes major restriction on Mustafizur Rahman & Co's PSL participation amid rising tensions in Pakistan

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken a significant precautionary step regarding the participation of its players in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL), citing heightened regional security concerns.

Government Clearance Now Mandatory for PSL Travel

Six Bangladesh cricketers; Mustafizur Rahman (Lahore Qalandars), Parvez Hossain Emon (Lahore Qalandars), Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim (Peshawar Zalmi), and Rishad Hossain (Peshawar Zalmi)—were initially granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) by the BCB after being picked in the PSL auction.

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However, the board has now decided to make final approval conditional on explicit government clearance before any player is permitted to travel to Pakistan.

Nazmul Abedin Explains BCB’s Cautious Approach

BCB cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedin confirmed the cautious approach in a statement to Cricbuzz:

"Of course, we will seek permission from the government before sending our cricketers for the PSL. Under normal circumstances, these things are not required. We provide clearance, they go, play, and return. But since the situation is not normal and there is a risk element concerning the players, obviously we will discuss it with the government."

He further explained:

"We will seek to know from the government whether it will be safe to travel or not, and based on that government decision, we will have to take the ultimate call on whether the players will go or not. Because it is not actually possible for us to understand the situation there. It is possible for the government to know. The government will know, and if the government tells us that it is safe to go and the players can travel, then the players will go. But, in principle, we have decided that we will give the NOC and they will go to play. But it depends on the situation at that time."

Player Safety Remains Top Priority

Nazmul Abedin emphasized that the BCB's priority remains player safety amid the prevailing uncertainties.

The board’s stance reflects a shift from routine approvals to a more cautious, situation-based decision-making process.

NOCs Structured Around New Zealand Series Commitments

The partial NOCs issued so far are deliberately structured to ensure the players remain available for Bangladesh's upcoming white-ball commitments against New Zealand.

The schedule includes a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series, starting in the last week of March.

Breakdown of NOC Validity Periods

Mustafizur Rahman: March 26 to April 12, and April 24 to May 3

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Rishad Hossain: Until April 12

Parvez Hossain Emon: Until April 21 (limited to the T20I series portion)

Potential Clash Between PSL and National Duties

If government approval is granted and players are cleared to participate in the PSL, they would miss portions of the New Zealand preparatory camp, creating a potential scheduling conflict for the national team management.

Final Decision Hinges on Government Assessment

The BCB's decision reflects growing caution over player travel to Pakistan, prioritizing national duty and security in an uncertain geopolitical environment.

The final call will ultimately rest with the government’s assessment of the situation on the ground.