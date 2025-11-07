BCB Launches Inquiry Into Jahanara Alam’s Sexual Harrasment Allegations Against Former Selector

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that it will set up a committee to investigate allegations made by fast bowler Jahanara Alam, who has claimed that a former selector behaved inappropriately with her during the 2022 ODI World Cup. The board has instructed the committee to submit its findings and recommendations within 15 working days.

In a statement issued late Thursday night, the board said it would take necessary action based on the outcome of the inquiry.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board has noted with concern the allegations reported in the media made by a former member of the Bangladesh national women’s cricket team regarding alleged misconduct by certain individuals associated with the team,” the statement said. “As the matter is of a sensitive nature, the BCB has decided to form a committee to investigate the allegations thoroughly. The committee will submit its findings and recommendations within 15 working days. The BCB is committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and professional environment for all its players and personnel. The board takes such matters with utmost seriousness and will take appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation.”

Jahanara, who is currently based in Australia, claimed in an interview with journalist Riasad Azim that a former women’s team selector and manager behaved inappropriately with her and asked her lewd questions. She also alleged that a couple of BCB officials acted in a similar manner. According to Jahanara, she reported the matter to former BCB director Shafiul Islam Nadel and BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury.

These latest claims follow another interview in which Jahanara accused Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana of physically mistreating teammates, an allegation that the BCB had previously dismissed as “baseless”.

Jahanara has played 135 white-ball matches for Bangladesh, taking 48 wickets in ODIs and 60 in T20Is. She is also the only Bangladeshi cricketer to have featured in both the Women’s T20 Challenge in India and the FairBreak Invitational T20.

Former Bangladesh women’s team captain Jahanara Alam has come forward with shocking allegations, claiming that she faced indecent proposals from members of the national team management during the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup.

Speaking on The Riasat Azim YouTube channel, Jahanara said she endured repeated incidents and felt unable to speak out earlier due to fear of losing her cricketing career.

"I faced several times (indecent proposal) not once. Definitely, when we are involved with the team, we cannot speak out about many things, even if we want to. When it comes to your bread and better, when you are known by a few people, you cannot say or protest many things even if you want to."

The 31-year-old said she decided to speak now so future players do not face similar situations.

"Look, ultimately cricket is my family, and I will definitely speak. I will speak so that maybe 10 more girls will want to return safely, just as I survived and returned".