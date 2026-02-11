BCB President seeks to mend ties with BCCI During India-Pakistan Clash, ICC plans 'Asian-Five' meet at Colombo: Report

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam has signaled a desire to "break the ice" with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the upcoming T20 World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan. The highly anticipated match, scheduled for Sunday, February 15, in Colombo, is being viewed as a vital platform for regional reconciliation following Bangladesh's withdrawal from the tournament. The development was confirmed by a report by Cricbuzz.

The Context of the Standoff

The tension stems from Bangladesh’s decision to skip the T20 World Cup 2026 due to security concerns after the ICC rejected their plea to move their scheduled matches out of India. Following an ICC vote that upheld the original schedule, Scotland was brought in as a replacement. However, after a recent tripartite meeting in Lahore, the ICC confirmed that Bangladesh would face no sanctions and was guaranteed hosting rights for an ICC event between 2028 and 2031.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Colombo: A Meeting of the Asian Five

Aminul Islam, who played a pivotal role in persuading Pakistan to withdraw their own boycott threat, believes the Colombo fixture provides a unique diplomatic window. The ICC reportedly intends to use the match to bring the "Asian Five" - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan together to foster unity.

"The ICC has taken a decision. The major stakeholders of the ICC are these five Asian countries and for the India-Pakistan match on the 15th in the World Cup, they want representatives of all five Asian countries to be present at the ground together, watch the match together and talk to one another," Islam told the Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo. When asked if this served as a diplomatic reset with the BCCI, he noted, "You can consider it as something like that."

Securing Future Commitments via MoU

To ensure the verbal agreements reached in Lahore are honored, the BCB is moving toward a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This document aims to solidify the promises made by the ICC and other boards regarding future tournaments and hosting rights.

"We will also enter into an agreement. The agreement will be line by line, an MoU-type document, so that there is no uncertainty," Islam explained. He referenced a similar tactic used during the Asian Cricket Council meeting in Dhaka to prevent deviations from agreed contracts. "Similar discussions with the ICC are more or less finalised," he added.

Current Regional Standing

While Bangladesh remains absent from the field in this World Cup, the board’s focus has shifted toward long-term security and stability. By appearing alongside BCCI officials in Colombo, the BCB hopes to move past the recent friction and ensure that the "Asian block" remains a cohesive force within the ICC's governance structure.