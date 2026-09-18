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BCCI AGM 2026: Ajit Agarkar’s future hangs in balance as office bearers get authority over selectors

BCCI office bearers have been authorised to take decisions on the men’s selection committees, leaving Ajit Agarkar’s future unclear. Agarkar’s current contract runs until October 2026, with no decision announced on its extension.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
BCCI AGM 2026: Ajit Agarkar’s future hangs in balance as office bearers get authority over selectors
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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