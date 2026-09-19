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BCCI AGM: Dhumal, Majumdar Re-Elected Unopposed; Umpires Get Major Pay Boost

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday re-elected Arun Singh Dhumal and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar to the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council during its 95th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the board headquarters here on Friday.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 07:39 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 07:40 AM IST
BCCI AGM: Dhumal, Majumdar Re-Elected Unopposed; Umpires Get Major Pay Boost
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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