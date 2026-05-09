BCCI all set to bring PBKS coach to end India's Test woes on Gautam Gambhir's 'special' request: Report

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and the BCCI have reportedly entered discussions with Sairaj Bahutule, current spin bowling coach for the Punjab Kings, regarding a primary coaching position within the national setup. Following a direct recommendation from Gambhir, the former Indian leg-spinner has emerged as the leading candidate to fill a specialist role that has remained vacant for several years.

While previous regimes under Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid utilized general bowling coaches like Bharat Arun and Paras Mhambrey, the current staff featuring Morne Morkel looks to add Bahutule to provide specific technical expertise for the spin department.

Extensive Experience and National Ties

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Bahutule is well-acquainted with the Indian team environment, having served in temporary capacities previously. His resume includes:

Mentoring the spin unit during the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Working with the senior team via the BCCI Centre of Excellence under VVS Laxman.

Collaborating with former head coach Rahul Dravid on various international tours.

Previous coaching tenures with the Rajasthan Royals and his current role with PBKS.

Addressing Technical Vulnerabilities

A primary driver behind this potential appointment is India's recent difficulty facing spin in Test cricket. Despite significant success in white-ball formats—including ending a 14-year drought to win the 50-over World Cup against New Zealand and a subsequent T20 World Cup title under Suryakumar Yadav; struggles against spin during series against Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand have highlighted a need for specialized coaching. Bahutule is expected to help both the bowlers and the batters refine their approach to spin.

Contractual Transitions and Future Outlook

If Bahutule accepts the role, he will be required to resign from his position with the Punjab Kings to comply with the BCCI’s conflict-of-interest policies. His tenure would align with Gautam Gambhir’s current contract, which runs through the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Reports from Cricbuzz suggest that while the BCCI and Gambhir have greenlit the move, the official starting date depends on the conclusion of his current obligations with PBKS.

Current Standings for PBKS

As Bahutule manages his current duties, the Punjab Kings are navigating a pivotal moment in IPL 2026. After a strong start, the team sits in second place with 13 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.571. However, following a three-match losing streak against the Royals, Titans, and Sunrisers, the squad likely requires two victories from their remaining games to secure a playoff berth.