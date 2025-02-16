BCCI Announces Fixtures For IPL 2025; RCB To Face KKR In First Match, CSK To Play MI Twice - Check Full Schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 18th edition of the prestigious tournament will start on March 22, 2025 and the final will be played on May 25.

The 74 matches of the season will be played across 13 venues and will include 12 double-headers. While the afternoon games will begin at 03.30 PM IST, the evening games will begin from 07.30 PM IST.

The IPL 2025 will kick off when the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22, 2025.

The first of the 12 double-headers day will take place on March 23, 2025 as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an afternoon game in Hyderabad.

This will be followed by a mouthwatering clash in the evening as the two five-time IPL champions - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) - lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Thereafter, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play their respective first match of the season when they take on each other in Visakhapatnam on March 24, 2025.

The world’s biggest cricket stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad - will host its first game of the season when Gujarat Titans (GT) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 25, 2025.

Three of the ten IPL teams will play at 2 venues each. DC will play their home games in Visakhapatnam and at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. RR will play their two home games at Guwahati - where they host KKR and CSK - and play the remainder of the home games at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

On the other hand, PBKS will play their four home matches at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh while the picturesque Dharamsala will host three home games of PBKS - against LSG, DC and MI - at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Following the conclusion of the league stage, the Playoffs will be played across Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Hyderabad will host the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on May 20 and May 21 respectively. The action will then shift to Kolkata which will host the Qualifier 2 on May 23. The all-engrossing summit clash of the IPL 2025 will be played on May 25.

Here Is The Full IPL 2025 Schedule:

March 22, Sat 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bengaluru Kolkata

March 23, Sun 3:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad

March 23, Sun 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Chennai

March 2,4 Mon 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants Visakhapatnam

March 25 Tue 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings Ahmedabad

March 26 Wed 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Guwahati

March 27 Thu 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad

March 28, Fri 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai

March 29 Sat 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians Ahmedabad

March 30 Sun 3:30 PM Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Visakhapatnam

March 30, Sun 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Guwahati

March 31 Mon 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai

April 1 Tue 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings Lucknow

April 2 25 Wed 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans Bengaluru

April 3 Thu 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata

April 4 Fri 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians Lucknow

April 5 Sat 3:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Chennai

April 5 Sat 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals New Chandigarh

April 6 Sun 3:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata

April 6 Sun 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans Hyderabad

April 7 Mon 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai

April 8 Tue 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Chennai Super Kings New Chandigarh

April 9 Wed 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad

April 10 Thu 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals Bengaluru

April 11 Fri 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai

April 12 Sat 3:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans Lucknow

April 12 Sat 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings Hyderabad

April 13 Sun 3:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bengaluru Jaipur

April 13 Sun 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Delhi

April 14 Mon 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings Lucknow

April 15 Tue 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders New Chandigarh

April 16 Wed 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals Delhi

April 17 Thu 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai

April 18 Fri 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Punjab Kings Bengaluru

April 19 Sat 3:30 PM Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals Ahmedabad

April 19 Sat 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants Jaipur

April 20 Sun 3:30 PM Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bengaluru New Chandigarh

April 20 Sun 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Mumbai

April 21 Mon 7:30 PM_ Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans Kolkata

April 22 Tue 7:30 PM_ Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals Lucknow

April 23 Wed 7:30PM _ Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Hyderabad

April 24 Thu 7:30PM _ Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rajasthan Royals Bengaluru

April 25 Fri 7:30 PM_ Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai

April 26 Sat 7:30PM _ Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings Kolkata

April 27 Sun 3:30PM Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai

April 28 Sun 7:30PM _ Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi

April 29 Mon 7:30PM _ Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Jaipur

April 29 Tue 7:30PM _ Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi

April 30 Wed 7:30PM Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings Chennai

May 1 Thu 7:30PM Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Jaipur

May 2 Fri 7:30PM Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahmedabad

May 3 Sat 7:30PM _ Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru

May 4 Sun 3:30PM Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Kolkata

May 4 Sun 7:30PM Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Dharamsala

May 5 Mon 7:30PM _ Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Hyderabad

May 6 Tue 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Gujarat Titans Mumbai

May 7 Wed 7:30PM Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings Kolkata

May 8 Thu 7:30PM Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Dharamsala

May 9 Fri 7:30 PM _ Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lucknow

May 10 Sat 7:30 PM _ Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad

May 11 Sun 3:30PM Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians Dharamsala

May 12 Sun 7:30PM _ Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans Delhi

May 12 Mon 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Chennai

May 13 Tue 7:30PM _ Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru

May 14 Wed 7:30PM _ Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants Ahmedabad

May 15 15-May-25 Thu 7:30PM Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Mumbai

May 16 Fri 7:30 PM_ Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings Jaipur

May 17 Sat 7:30 PM_ Royal Challengers Bengaluru Kolkata Knight Riders Bengaluru

May 18 Sun 3:30PM Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad

May 18 25 Sun 7:30 PM _ Lucknow Super Giants Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow

May 20: Tue 7:30 PM Qualifier 1 Hyderabad

May 21: Wed 7:30 PM Eliminator Hyderabad

May 23: Fri 7:30 PM Qualifier 2 Kolkata

May 25: 25 Sun 7:30 PM Final Kolkata