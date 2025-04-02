Advertisement
BCCI

BCCI Announces Full Schedule For Team India’s Home Season

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2025, 07:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the full schedule for the senior Indian men's team’s 2025 international home season. The Indian team is set to host West Indies and South Africa across Test matches, One-Day Internationals, and Twenty20 Internationals. 

The much-awaited home season will kickstart with the red ball series against West Indies on October 2 in Ahmedabad. The second and final Test of the series will be played in Kolkata from October 10. After the West Indies series, the Indian team will host the Proteas across all three formats. Guwahati is set to host its maiden Test match. The series will commence in New Delhi on 14th November, with Guwahati taking care of the second Test on 22nd November.

The Indian team will then lock horns with South Africa in a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series in December.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the schedule for Team India (Senior Men) international home season for 2025. The upcoming season promises thrilling encounters as India faces the West Indies and South Africa across Test matches, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is)," said a statement from BCCI.

The ODI series between India and South Africa will kickstart from November 30 onwards at Ranchi, followed by the second and third ODIs at Raipur and Visakhapatnam on December 3 and 6, respectively.

The T20I series will start from December 9 onwards at Cuttack, with the next matches taking place at New Chandigarh (December 11), Dharamsala (December 14), Lucknow (December 17) and Ahmedabad (December 19).

Live Tv

