BCCI Announces India A Squad For Australia A Series; No Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Included - RCB Star Set To Lead

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India A squads for the upcoming three-match one-day series against Australia A, set to be played at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The series will be held on September 30, October 3, and October 5, with all matches starting at 1:30 PM IST.

Two Squads, Two Captains

The BCCI has opted for different leadership groups for the matches.

1st One-Day Match:

Rajat Patidar will lead the side, with Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Porel handling wicket-keeping duties. The squad also features youngsters like Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, and Priyansh Arya. The bowling department will be managed by Ravi Bishnoi, Simarjeet Singh, Gurjapneet Singh, and Yudhvir Singh.

Full Squad: Rajat Patidar (Captain), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh.

2nd & 3rd One-Day Matches:

Tilak Varma has been named captain, with Patidar serving as his deputy. Alongside regulars from the first match, the squad includes pace options Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, giving the team additional firepower with the ball.

Full Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rajat Patidar (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

No Kohli, No Rohit

The announcement has confirmed that senior stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will not be part of the India A setup for this series. Their possible inclusion had been a talking point in recent weeks, as it was speculated that the pair might join to gain match practice ahead of major international commitments. However, the selectors have chosen to stick with the younger crop of players for these fixtures.

A Platform for Emerging Talent

The series is being seen as a crucial opportunity for emerging stars to showcase their skills against strong opposition. Players like Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, and Rajat Patidar will have a chance to strengthen their case for future India call-ups, while bowlers such as Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi will look to continue proving their consistency.

India A vs Australia A Schedule

September 30: 1st One-Day, Kanpur - 1:30 PM IST

October 3: 2nd One-Day, Kanpur - 1:30 PM IST

October 5: 3rd One-Day, Kanpur - 1:30 PM IST

With Australia traditionally fielding competitive line-ups, the series promises to be a stern test for the Indian youngsters and a key part of BCCI’s strategy to build bench strength for the future.