BCCI Announces Massive Pay Hike For Women’s Domestic Cricketers After ODI World Cup Glory

India’s Women’s ODI World Cup victory has sparked more than celebrations and record viewership. It has triggered a long-overdue structural shift. In a landmark decision, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has approved a massive hike in match fees for women’s domestic cricketers, a move that could redefine the future of the women’s game in the country. This decision, cleared at the BCCI Apex Council meeting on December 22, is being widely seen as a direct outcome of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team’s World Cup success and the growing commercial and cultural value of women’s cricket in India.

A Pay Revolution for Women’s Domestic Cricketers

Under the revised pay structure, senior women cricketers will now earn ₹50,000 per day for domestic one-day and multi-day matches as part of the playing XI. Non-playing squad members will receive ₹25,000 per match day. In domestic T20 tournaments, the playing XI will earn ₹25,000 per match, while reserves will take home ₹12,500.

The numbers reflect a dramatic jump from the previous structure, where senior players earned ₹20,000 per match in the XI and ₹10,000 as reserves. This is not a routine increment. It is a transformative correction that brings women’s domestic earnings significantly closer to parity with the men’s circuit.

According to BCCI officials, a senior woman cricketer who earlier earned around ₹2 lakh in a season from league matches alone can now expect her income to multiply several times over, especially if she features across formats.

Junior Players Also Reap the Benefits

The revision does not stop with senior players. Junior women cricketers in Under-19 and Under-23 competitions have also been included. They will now earn ₹25,000 per day in one-day and multi-day matches if part of the playing XI, with reserves earning ₹12,500. In T20 competitions, players will receive ₹12,500 per match, while non-playing members get ₹6,250.

This move strengthens the grassroots pipeline and ensures young talents can pursue cricket with greater financial security, reducing early dropouts due to economic constraints.

Match Officials Get a Well-Deserved Raise

The Apex Council also approved a significant pay hike for domestic umpires and match referees. For league matches, officials will now earn a flat ₹40,000 per day, regardless of category. In knockout matches, the fee will range between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000 per day, depending on the tournament and match importance.

This revision ensures consistency and rewards the growing workload and professionalism required in India’s expanding domestic calendar.

World Cup Win That Changed the Conversation

The timing of the announcement is telling. Indian women’s cricket is enjoying unprecedented momentum following the ODI World Cup triumph earlier this year. The BCCI had already announced a ₹51 crore cash reward for players and support staff, and this latest move reinforces the board’s intent to build a sustainable and equitable ecosystem.

By investing in domestic structures, the BCCI is ensuring that success at the international level is supported by strong foundations at home.