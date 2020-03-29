हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BCCI

Pujara made his last appearance for the national side during their tour of New Zealand. 

BCCI asks fans to spend time like Cheteshwar Pujara family amid coronavirus lockdown
Image credit:Twitter/@BCCI

As India is currently observing a 21-day lockdown in order to combat the threat of the deadly cornavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked the fans to take inspiration from batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and his family and spend time like them at home. 

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the BCCI shared couple of pictures of Pujara and his family making the most of his forced break from the game by spending some quality time with his fife Puja Pabari and Aditi.
 
"The Pujara family is spending some quality time home Family (man, woman, girl)..Some household chores & fun time with the little one Baby, Stay Home House with garden, Stay Safe Blue heart,"the country's cricket governing body tweeted.

Pujara made his last appearance for the national side during their tour of New Zealand. He was also part of the Saurashtra team that clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title this season.

Currently, all the cricketing activities across the globe are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic. The BCCI had earlier also postponed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 till April 15. 

The BCCI on Saturday decided to donate Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund in the country's effort to fight COVID-19. 

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country till April 14 in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus that was termed pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) a few weeks ago.

