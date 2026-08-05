A monumental rift has surfaced between the national selection committee and top administrative executives within the Board of Control for Cricket in India following veteran opener Rohit Sharma's historic century at Lord's. According to an explosive report published by Dainik Jagran, key members of the selection panel feel "betrayed" after board officials publicly supported the former captain, undermining an internal consensus to phase the veteran out of the fifty over squad ahead of the 2027 One Day International World Cup.
The administrative standoff has placed chief selector Ajit Agarkar's position in severe jeopardy, with board officials actively contemplating replacing him with legendary batter VVS Laxman, who currently serves as the head of the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
The Retirement Speculation and the Lord's Masterclass
The controversy reached a flashpoint during India's white ball tour of England last month. Following modest scores of 11 and 26 in the opening two One Day Internationals, intense media speculation asserted that the series finale at Lord's on July 19 would serve as Rohit's farewell match in Indian colors.
Reports indicated that the selection panel had already communicated their long term vision to Rohit, making it clear that team management did not see him in their plans for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. One selector had reportedly taken a senior BCCI official into confidence regarding the phased transition.
However, two days prior to the deciding fixture, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stepped in on July 17 to publicly counter the retirement narrative. Saikia clarified that no decision had been taken to force the veteran out and confirmed that Rohit would remain an integral member of the team as long as he was part of the ongoing plans.
Rohit responded on the pitch in breathtaking fashion. The veteran opening batter smashed a defiant 138 runs at Lord's, becoming the first Indian batter to register a One Day International century at the historic venue and the oldest Indian cricketer to score a hundred in international cricket. While India fell short in the match, Rohit's knock sent a ringing message regarding his determination to play through the 2027 World Cup.
Selectors Left Disillusioned by Administrative U Turn
The board's public intervention and Rohit's spectacular century severely compromised the selection panel's authority. According to the report, selectors felt deeply let down after board executives shifted their stance in response to social media outrage and public outcry.
The core disagreement remains unresolved. While board administrators prefer to let the veteran determine his own timeline, key decision makers within the national team management maintain the firm belief that "the Indian team cannot win the 2027 ODI World Cup with Rohit in the side."
This fundamental friction between long term tactical planning and high profile player management has created unprecedented administrative tension inside Indian cricket circles.
Agarkar Job in Danger as VVS Laxman Eyed for Top Role
The fallout from the communication breakdown has directly endangered Ajit Agarkar's tenure as chief selector. While Agarkar had previously been granted a three month contract extension extending through September 2026, board officials are now re evaluating his leadership of the committee.
The proposal to elevate VVS Laxman to the chief selector role is currently at the "consideration stage", with a formal decision expected during the BCCI Annual General Meeting scheduled for September.
Administrative insiders suggest that Agarkar's immediate future may depend heavily on the national team's performance in their upcoming two Test match series against Sri Lanka. Should India suffer further missteps, the board is prepared to accelerate the administrative transition and hand the selection reins to Laxman ahead of the new season.
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