The Board of Control for Cricket in India has formally broken its silence regarding the extended wait for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's senior international debut. BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has firmly thrown his backing behind the current team management, reinforcing the stance that the 15-year-old prodigy will be integrated into the side at the most appropriate moment.
The young left-handed batsman forcefully earned his spot in the national squad following an extraordinary 2026 Indian Premier League campaign, where he accumulated an impressive 776 runs at a massive strike rate of 237.31.
Despite his blistering domestic form, Sooryavanshi continues to wait for his initial appearance in international cricket. He remained on the bench throughout the bilateral T20I series against Ireland as well as the rain-truncated opening fixture against England.
Rajeev Shukla Backs Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer and Team Management
The team leadership has instead chosen to persist with their established top-order combination of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. This specific trio delivered reliable performances during India's successful T20 World Cup 2026 campaign earlier this year. The team's brain trust, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer, has repeatedly emphasized that there is no pressing reason to alter the current batting blueprint, reiterating that Sooryavanshi will get his opportunity in due course.
Shukla strongly mirrored this viewpoint, asserting that the teenage batsman will be given his cap when the timing is perfect.
“We are also of the view that he is a very talented player, and he showcased that during the IPL. I have seen several comments against the team management and the coaches, but I want to make it very clear that the coach and captain will make the final decision. They are looking at the situation, and whenever the right opportunity arises, they will definitely give him his chance.
So, such decisions should be left to the wisdom of the team management. I don’t know why such unnecessary comments are being made about it,” Shukla told Times Now.
Morne Morkel Explains Why India Won't Rush Sooryavanshi's Debut
Speaking ahead of the second T20I against England, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel explained that integrating Sooryavanshi into the starting lineup is far more complex than it appears from the outside.
"Look, I don't think there are a lot of factors. I think we just need to also respect the fact that we've got the number one batter in T20 cricket, Abhishek Sharma. Sanju was the Player of the World Cup. He had a great IPL. So I think as a coaching staff, it's only fair to show faith and back your players.
Yes, there's a young man knocking on the door, and it's exciting, but I reckon for not just those two players at the top, but for the rest of the group, it's a good sign that we show that we back you guys. It's about putting performances on the board; that is key. But also, if you look at it, we also don't want to think too much and bat other players out of positions. So I reckon it's not a straightforward decision, 'OK, let's play'. It's a matter of backing some of the guys who've won World Cups, who've done really well for you in tough situations, and then also from there, build and see how we can structure and make our top-order model as good as possible in these conditions," Morkel told reporters.
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