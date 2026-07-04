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BCCI backs Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's delayed India debut

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has formally broken its silence regarding the extended wait for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's senior international debut.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 11:55 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
BCCI backs Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's delayed India debut
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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