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BCCI bids farewell to Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip after contracts expire; new coaches to be announced soon

The BCCI has thanked assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip after deciding not to extend their contracts following the England tour. The board confirmed that new members of Team India's coaching staff will be announced soon.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 07:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
BCCI bids farewell to Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip after contracts expire; new coaches to be announced soon
Image Credit: BCCI/ X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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BCCI bids farewell to Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip after contracts expire; new coaches to be announced soon
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