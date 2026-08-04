/BCCI bids farewell to Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip after contracts expire; new coaches to be announced soon

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday thanked assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip for their contribution to Team India after confirming that their contracts had come to an end.
The cricket board shared a heartfelt message on social media, acknowledging the duo's role in India's recent success while wishing them the best for the future. The development comes after BCCI decided not to extend their contracts following the completion of India's tour of England.
In a post on X, the BCCI appreciated both coaches for their commitment during their time with the national team. "Thank you, Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate and Fielding Coach T Dilip, for your invaluable contributions to Team India. Your dedication, professionalism, and tireless efforts behind the scenes have played a big role in the team's journey and success. Wishing you both every success in the next chapter of your careers," the BCCI posted.
Thank you, Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate and Fielding Coach T Dilip, for your invaluable contributions to #TeamIndia— BCCI (@BCCI) August 4, 2026
Your dedication, professionalism and tireless efforts behind the scenes have played a big role in the team's journey and success.
Wishing you both every… pic.twitter.com/9Y67dTHHO5
The message officially marked the end of their association with the Indian men's team after serving under head coach Gautam Gambhir.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that the decision was purely contractual and not linked to resignations or any internal issues. According to Saikia, T Dilip had already received a one-year extension after his original contract ended last year, while Ryan ten Doeschate's contract concluded on June 10, 2026. However, both coaches continued with the team until the end of the England tour on July 19 before their tenures officially ended.
Saikia also confirmed that the BCCI is in the process of appointing new members to the coaching staff, with replacements expected to be announced shortly.
Former Netherlands captain Ryan ten Doeschate joined India's coaching setup after Gautam Gambhir was appointed head coach following Rahul Dravid's departure.
During his tenure, India lifted the 2025 Asia Cup and successfully defended the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup title. However, the Test side also endured a challenging phase, including series defeats in Australia and home losses against New Zealand and South Africa.
Following his exit from Team India, ten Doeschate has taken over as Head of Cricket Strategy at Kolkata Knight Riders.
T Dilip first joined the Indian team as fielding coach in 2021 and became widely recognised for improving the team's fielding standards.
One of his most popular initiatives was the 'Best Fielder of the Match' medal ceremony, introduced during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The dressing-room tradition quickly became a fan favourite, with players such as KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja among its recipients.
Dilip briefly returned for India's Test tour of England in 2025 on a one-year extension but was not retained after the contract expired.
With the contracts of Ryan ten Doeschate and T Dilip now over, the BCCI is expected to announce new appointments to the coaching staff in the coming days as Team India prepares for its upcoming international assignments.
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