BCCI breaks silence on Ajit Agarkar's role extension amid rumours, decision to be taken on this date

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has firmly dismissed media reports suggesting that chief selector Ajit Agarkar has sought an extension of his tenure beyond September 2026 to oversee the 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.

BCCI Dismisses Reports of Extension Request

A senior BCCI official clarified that Agarkar has not made any formal request for a contract renewal. The current term, which began in July 2023 ahead of the Asia Cup, is scheduled to conclude in September 2026 as per standard procedure.

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“The selection panel is a sub-committee of the BCCI, and the selectors’ contract runs till September this year. Ajit’s contract ends in September, and after that the BCCI secretary and Ajit will have to decide whether he would continue till next year’s ODI World Cup. A senior selector can continue for up to four years as per the constitution, and he doesn’t need to seek an extension,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI on Friday.

Agarkar Took Charge During Transition Phase

Ajit Agarkar took charge as chairman of selectors in July 2023 during a major transitional phase for Indian cricket. His tenure has coincided with the international retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from limited-overs formats, making squad rebuilding a critical responsibility.

Impressive Record Across ICC Tournaments

Under Agarkar’s leadership, the selection committee has delivered exceptional results across major ICC events:

Guided India to the 2023 ODI World Cup final with an unbeaten group-stage record

Oversaw consecutive T20 World Cup triumphs in 2024 and 2026

Secured the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title

Won back-to-back Asia Cup titles in 2023 and 2025

Focus Shifts to 2027 ODI World Cup Preparation

The committee is already laying groundwork for the 2027 ODI World Cup. A core group of around 20 probable players has been identified, and the five national selectors will closely monitor their form and fitness during IPL 2026, which begins on March 28.

“The BCCI is looking at each selector watching at least one game per week which covers five games per week from the venue. Else obviously they can track on TV,” the official added.

Selectors to Track Talent Closely During IPL 2026

The IPL will play a crucial role in shaping India’s World Cup squad, with selectors actively scouting performances and maintaining close watch on player consistency and fitness levels.

Final Decision to Be Taken Post-September 2026

Agarkar’s tenure has been widely praised for successfully blending experienced players with emerging talent while maintaining India’s dominance in white-ball cricket.

Once his current term ends in September 2026, Devajit Saikia and Agarkar are expected to review the committee’s performance before deciding on continuity through the 2027 World Cup cycle.