BCCI Breaks Silence On Asia Cup 2025 Amid Reports Of India’s Withdrawal - Details Here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially denied media reports suggesting that India has pulled out of the upcoming 2025 Men's Senior Asia Cup and the Women's Emerging Asia Cup. The clarification was issued by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who labelled the circulating news as “devoid of any truth” and stated that no such discussions have taken

"Since this morning, it has come to our notice about some news items about BCCI's decision not to participate in Asia Cup and Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, both ACC's events. Such news are devoid of any truth as till now BCCI has not even discussed or taken any such steps regarding the upcoming ACC events, leave alone writing anything to the ACC."

The BCCI's immediate attention, he added, is directed towards completing the IPL 2025 season and preparing for India’s tour of England, which involves both the men’s and women’s national teams.

No Confirmation Yet, Decision Will Be Made in Due Time

While the BCCI has denied any current decision to pull out of ACC events, Saikia did not completely rule out the possibility of reviewing India’s participation at a later stage.

“The Asia Cup matter or any other ACC event issue has not come up for discussion at any level, hence any news or report on that is purely speculative and imaginary. It may be said that BCCI will announce in due course as and when any discussion on any ACC events should take place or any key decision is reached,” he added.

IND vs PAK Tensions Escalate Following ‘Operation Sindoor’

The confusion regarding India’s participation arises amidst rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. Following the Pulwama-style Pahalham terrorist attacks, India conducted Operation Sindoor, a major military response targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. These developments have raised questions about the feasibility of participating in events involving Pakistan, particularly under the banner of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which is currently headed by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Upcoming Asia Cup Tournaments

The 2025 Men’s Senior Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in the T20 format, is currently set to be hosted by India. The Women’s Emerging Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka next month.

However, the status of both tournaments remains uncertain amid ongoing political developments and conflicting reports in the media. Awaiting Clarity on India’s Final Stance

As of now, the BCCI has taken a cautious approach, stating that any decision regarding ACC events will be made only after due internal discussion. For now, fans and stakeholders will have to wait until the conclusion of IPL 2025 and the England tour to receive clarity on India’s Asia Cup participation.