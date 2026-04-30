BCCI breaks silence on Riyan Parag’s viral vaping controversy during IPL 2026; seeks explanantion

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has officially stepped in to address the growing controversy surrounding Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag following an incident that captured national attention. The situation came to light after live broadcast footage from the RR versus PBKS match on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, appeared to show the skipper vaping inside the dressing room shortly after being dismissed.

About the match

The match was held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, and despite the Royals completing a successful chase on the field, it was the off field footage that dominated conversations across social media platforms in the hours that followed.

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BCCI Seeks Formal Explanation From Parag

Given the rapid spread of the video and the significant public debate it ignited, the BCCI has chosen to formally intervene in the matter. According to reports, the board intends to request an official explanation directly from Parag regarding what was captured in the footage. Authorities have indicated that they will carefully review his response before deciding whether disciplinary proceedings or any additional course of action will be initiated.

A BCCI representative shared the following statement with Sports Tak regarding how the board plans to handle the situation:

"Parag will be asked to explain accordingly we Will go ahead and the franchise Will also be asked to look that what's happening in the franchise but yes we Will make sure that such thing never happen again."

The statement makes clear that the scrutiny will extend beyond Parag himself, with the Rajasthan Royals franchise also being called upon to examine internal protocols and ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Poor Form Adds Pressure to an Already Difficult Period

The timing of this controversy could not be more challenging for Parag, who has been enduring a difficult run of form throughout IPL 2026. Across nine appearances in the tournament so far, the Rajasthan captain has accumulated just 117 runs at an average of 14.63 and a strike rate of 124.47. His highest score of the season stands at 29, and he is yet to register a single half century, a concerning return for someone carrying the responsibility of leading the side.

Parag inherited the captaincy following a significant restructuring of the Rajasthan Royals roster ahead of the current season. The franchise made the high profile decision to trade Sanju Samson to the Chennai Super Kings in a deal that brought Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Jaipur. Despite the upheaval, the management placed considerable faith in Parag by securing his retention ahead of the mega auction alongside fellow retained players Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and Shimron Hetmyer. However, his inability to convert that trust into consistent performances with the bat has intensified discussions around his suitability as both a captain and a premium retained asset within the squad. With the vaping controversy now layered on top of his batting struggles, Parag finds himself under scrutiny from multiple directions at a critical stage of the IPL 2026 season.