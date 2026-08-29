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BCCI breaks silence on sending 'B team' after concerning Asian Games 2026 facilities report

The Indian cricket teams are scheduled to compete at the Asian Games in less than a month. However, concerns have emerged over the arrangements available for players at the venue, with the BCCI and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) reportedly unhappy with the facilities.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
BCCI breaks silence on sending 'B team' after concerning Asian Games 2026 facilities report
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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BCCI breaks silence on sending 'B team' after concerning Asian Games 2026 facilities report
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