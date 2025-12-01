BCCI Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli Test Comeback Rumours After Ranchi Masterclass

In a dramatic turn of events that set social media ablaze, the BCCI finally addressed the swirling rumours about Virat Kohli being asked to come out of Test retirement. The speculation, which gained momentum after India’s shock 0-2 home defeat to South Africa, coincided with Kohli’s breathtaking century in Ranchi — a knock that felt like a quiet message to anyone questioning his hunger, fitness, or longevity.

Kohli's Ranchi Heroics Silence the Doubt

The chatter around his future couldn’t have come at a more ironic time. On Sunday in Ranchi, Virat Kohli smashed a sublime 135 off 120 deliveries, peppered with 11 fours and 7 sixes, proving beyond doubt that he remains one of cricket’s most feared competitors.

With his retirement from Tests earlier this year still dividing opinions, critics wondered whether the 37-year-old still had the drive to continue until the 2027 World Cup. But Kohli’s response was emphatic — an innings of dominance, clarity, and unmatched composure.

The ton also reignited conversations about whether Indian cricket prematurely phased out two giants — Kohli and Rohit Sharma — especially after India’s recent slump in Test cricket.

Rumours Spark Frenzy After India’s Test Whitewash

India’s back-to-back Test series losses — 0-3 to New Zealand in late 2024 and 0-2 to South Africa this month — marked their first consecutive multi-Test series defeats since 1984-85. With public pressure mounting and fans questioning the direction of the red-ball setup under Gautam Gambhir, rumours surfaced that the BCCI had approached Kohli and Rohit about reconsidering their retirements.

The reports intensified when both senior stars registered half-centuries — and a century stand — in the Ranchi ODI, reminding fans of their unmatched synergy.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Calls Reports “Baseless”

Putting an end to the frenzy, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that no such discussion had taken place.

“What’s being said about Virat Kohli is just a rumour. There has been no conversation with Kohli about this. Do not give weight to rumours. Nothing of that sort has happened,” Saikia told Aaj Tak.

His statement, however, hasn’t stopped fans from fueling the comeback dream, especially with India desperately searching for leadership and experience in the longest format.

Kevin Pietersen Adds Fuel to the Fire

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, one of Kohli’s biggest admirers, threw his weight behind the idea of a potential comeback.

“If it’s half true that both Virat and Rohit are considering playing Test cricket again, then it needs to be taken very, very seriously. The survival of Test cricket is a hot topic, and if the biggest stars want to play it again, they must play,” Pietersen posted on X.

His statement resonated deeply across the cricketing world, with many experts agreeing that Test cricket needs superstars like Kohli and Rohit now more than ever.

Kohli’s Test Legacy Makes the Rumour Hard to Ignore

Kohli’s Test record remains one of the finest in modern cricket:

123 Tests, 9230 runs, 30 centuries, average 46.85

Most successful Indian Test captain with 40 wins in 68 matches

Architect of India’s aggressive, fitness-first red-ball culture

His retirement, announced in May 2025 after a difficult Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was emotional but controversial. For many, the sudden exit left a void India hasn't filled since.